Ex-India Head of Emerald Media Vivek Raicha joins Artium as Co-founder

Former India Head of KKR-backed Emerald Media, Vivek Raicha, has turned entrepreneur with Artium Academy, a digital-first, learning-led, music-technology platform that enables users to learn, practice and perform music from anywhere and anytime.

The two co-founders of Artium are Ashish Joshi and Nithya Sudhir.

With over 18 years of diverse experience spanning private equity, corporate finance, commercial and operations in companies like Emerald Media, The Chernin Group, Viacom18, Turner and Star Network, Vivek is recognised within the industry as a successful deal maker, digital entrepreneur, and a specialist in managing and investing in media and technology businesses.

“Music is a major catalyst for the creator economy and by far the most popular performing art, yet the current learning system in India is largely underserved and unorganized. I have followed this space for long but from the sidelines, so its exciting to now build Artium’s disruptive music platform that takes a user through the journey of a learner to a performer to a potential influencer,” said Vivek Raicha about Artium.

Artium Academy offers Live 1:1 online classes, Live and interactive Masterclasses by music maestros, and a vast library of recorded content. Its performance-based courses for both vocals and instruments are designed and certified by legends such as Sonu Nigam, Shubha Mudgal, K S Chithra, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, Raju Singh and Ananth Vaidyanathan who’ve all come together for form Artium’s Academic Board.

