Facebook to expand Shops feature to WhatsApp, FB Marketplace

Social media giant Facebook is expanding its Shops feature to WhatsApp and Facebook Marketplace as part of its efforts to help businesses personalise the shopping journey through Shops ads solutions. Facebook said it gets over 300 million monthly Shops visitors and over 1.2 million monthly active Shops.

"Now, we’re making it even easier for people to discover and buy from Shops. Soon, we’ll give businesses in select countries the option to showcase their Shop in WhatsApp. In the US, we’ll enable them to bring Shops products into the Marketplace, helping them reach the more than 1 billion people globally who visit each month," the company said in an announcement.



The company said that the shift to online, social-first shopping is not temporary. It added that one in three shoppers globally say they plan to spend less time in-store even after the pandemic is over, and almost three-quarters say they get shopping ideas from Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp. "We’ll continue to support economic recovery by making further investments in Shops and waiving fees for business sellers through June 2022," said the company.



Facebook said it is introducing Shops ads solutions that provide unique ads experiences based on people’s shopping preferences. It is also testing the ability for businesses to send shoppers to where they are most likely to make a purchase based on their shopping behaviour, such as curated products that you might be interested in from a Shop or a business’ website.



"In the future, we’ll explore ways to help brands further personalise their Shops ads by providing special offers or promotions to select shoppers. This builds on existing tools for business that help them find the right audience, like Shopping Custom Audiences and ads with product tags, which enable businesses to send people to their Shop directly from an ad. Together, this suite of personalised Shops ads solutions can help businesses move customers from discovery to purchase," the company noted.



The company is also investing in immersive technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence. "With new visual discovery tools on Instagram, we’re helping shoppers find new products, and with AR experiences we’re helping people visualise items before they buy."



On Instagram, Facebook will start testing a new visual search powered by AI. Visual search helps people find similar products – like floral print dresses – just by tapping on an image of a dress they like. "In the future, we’ll make it possible for people to take photos from their camera to start a visual search. While it’s still early, we think visual search will enhance mobile shopping by making even more pieces of media on Instagram shoppable."



The social media giant is also introducing new tools for brands to include AR product catalogues in ads that will automatically show relevant products to people based on their interests.

