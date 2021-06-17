Facebook & ICC bring exclusive content from India-New Zealand WTC final

Viewers can access match highlights, session highlights, in-play clips, player of the match highlights, best catches, best wickets, and more on Facebook Watch

As the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship reaches its finale, with India and New Zealand going head-to-head from June 18 to June 22, cricket fans will be able to view engaging match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and exclusive video-on-demand content fromICConFacebook Watch.

As the digital content partner for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the region, Facebook continues to cater to the Indian Subcontinent’s love for cricket, connecting millions of fans with their favourite match moments and sports icons. The engaging content format for this Test match will fuel the passion for the sport within the community by opening avenues for conversations and discussions, as well as providing fans the ability to share their favourite match moments with friends and family. The exclusive video-on-demand content will feature on ICC’s Facebook page.

Facebook Watch is built with the belief that watching video can help people to connect with each other more deeply. Facebook is constantly working towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and cricket is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform and bringing the community together.

Commenting on the occasion, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said, “Our continuous endeavour is to bring people together on our platforms, to ignite conversations and build connections. Through our partnership with the ICC, we are focused on bringing the best-in-class and premium action to cricket fans across the Subcontinent, on Facebook Watch”.

Commenting on the partnership, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “Our record-breaking growth in digital consumption across marquee ICC events in the recent past demonstrates the continued power of cricket to connect and engage more deeply with diverse audiences around the world. This partnership with Facebook for the inaugural WTC Final will only help deepen that engagement”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)