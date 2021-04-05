Facebook data breach: Personal data of 61 lakh Indians re-emerges online

In a massive data breach, the personal data of nearly 53.3 crore Facebook users, including 61 lakh Indians, re-emerged online after a hacker posted the details on a digital forum.



According to reports, the leaked data includes Facebook ID numbers, profile names, email addresses, location information, gender details, job data, and other details. The data is reportedly broken up into download packages by country.



This is the second instance of a data breach on the platform after a bug exposed the personal information like email addresses and birthdays of Facebook-owned Instagram users in December 2020.



"All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked," tweeted Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock. "I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data," he added.



While confirming the leak, Facebook claimed that this is old data that was previously reported in 2019. "We found and fixed this issue in August 2019," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

