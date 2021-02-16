Digital Refresh Networks wins mandate for Krish-e

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company, has won the mandate for Krish-e, Mahindra's Farming as a Service (FaaS)' division for select digital marketing services.



Krish-e provides crop advisory, high end farm technology, access to advanced farm equipment through a rental model and other services for farmers with the core objective of increasing per acre income for farmers.



The role of Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) is to offer search (SEO), optimisation of the app (ASO) and local content creation that will help engage with the farmers fraternity, build relevance and create engagement opportunities at large. The company has actively been in the digital space for 10 years and believes that language shouldn’t be a barrier but trusts that every individual can explore the platform in their own chosen language.

