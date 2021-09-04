Culture Round-Up: Olympics takes over cricket on social media in August

From Neeraj Chopra turning into the golden-eyed boy of social media to Amitabh Bachchan giving his voice to Alexa, the internet was abuzz with hundreds of trends through the month of August. And much like the previous month, the conversations keep steering away from the topic of Covid, Starcom’s monthly Culture Roundup indicates. Here’s what the internet raved over in the past month as highlighted by the report:

The Stars of Olympics

In a surprising feat, Olympic sports were more popular than cricket in India, with the likes of solo gold medallist from the country Neeraj Chopra, and two-time winner Saina Nehwal taking the lead on Google and Twitter. India winning matches against England in the test series on Independence Day also led conversations across Twitter. The latter part of the month picked up conversations around football.

Content and Films

Celebrity birthdays and new content releases (Navarasa, BTS and Mega Thee Stallion’s collab for a Butter remix, The Kissing Booth 3, Shershah etc) led the conversations in pop culture and entertainment. A new film ‘Jee Le Zara’- starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra was also announced that attracted a lot of attention.

When it comes to OTT, some of the most popular platforms were Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video etc. Internet’s favourite Modern Love season 2 and Navarasa were released this month and both anthologies garnered a lot of love across the internet. Shershah was released around Independence Day and became the best rated Hindi film on IMDB.

Instagramming It!

Instagram, like always, was dominated by interest in celebs and pop-culture. Some of the key events that dominated the platform were Karan Johar launching his own jewelry brand, Messi moving to PSG, Badshah partnering with ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo, Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy photoshoot, and Prakash Raj getting married again to his wife.

Reels are becoming the new go-to source of short form entertainment as celebrities, influencers and regular users are creating their own versions of popular trends (eg- Blackout by Anthony Ramos, Kiss Me More by Doja Cat, I’ll be there for you- clap alongside the Friends’ theme song challenge, The Magic Bomb- Questions I get Asked… etc).

