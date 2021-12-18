Comscore acquires Shareablee to offer cross-platform consumer insights

Media measurement provider Comscore has acquired Shareablee, a marketing analytics and measurement company in the social media space. With the acquisition, which closed on December 16, 2021, Comscore plans to expand its Media Metrix and Video Metrix currencies to include Shareablee's social media engagement and video insights, which will bridge the industry gap of traditional digital and social measurement services that exist today.



The combined audience insights of Comscore and Shareablee will give media companies, brands, and advertisers an unmatched understanding of cross-platform consumer engagement and reach. Integration plans call for Comscore digital products to benefit from Shareablee data, allowing clients to broaden their digital footprint in products like Video Metrix with advanced social video insights, and for Shareablee clients to have additional advantages with curated views of Comscore digital data embedded in their Shareablee dashboards. Comscore plans to retain the Shareablee team after closing, with key members of Shareablee management, including Tania Yuki, Greg Dale and Jonathan Lieberman, continuing in leadership roles.



Shareablee, a Meta for Media Measurement Partner, provides analytics and intelligence to many of the world's largest brands, publishers, and agencies including Mondelez, GroupM, ESPN, NBCUniversal, and Vox Media. Shareablee has built a proprietary taxonomy of over twenty million publishers, advertisers, and content creators in over seventy global markets that publish millions of videos, images, and articles each day across the major social media platforms - delivering a vast array of performance-based insight that is a natural complement to Comscore's currency TV, CTV, OTT, movie and digital measurement solutions. Comscore and Shareablee have joint clients that will benefit from a true cross-platform view of their marketing reach and effectiveness.



"Comscore is committed to the future and helping customers have a comprehensive view of the consumer across platforms, while understanding the unique engagement on premium video. The future of measurement would not be complete without including the impressions delivered by the social media platforms," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore. "For marketers, this inclusion into our currencies will present a great opportunity to maximize their outcomes on advertising investments. We see many opportunities to help our clients grow their viewing audiences and maximize their impact using social platforms."

"At our core, we believe that content matters, and that data and insights can make storytelling more impactful. We are thrilled to join forces with Comscore and look forward to finding new ways to jointly drive innovation," said Tania Yuki, CEO and Founder of Shareablee.

"Our large-scale social measurement capabilities provide critical insight into changing content consumption and consumer behaviours, particularly when it comes to shedding light on Gen Z, and fit perfectly alongside Comscore's comprehensive cross-platform intelligence. Bringing the resources and measurement sophistication of Comscore to our product development capabilities will be very exciting for the whole market."

