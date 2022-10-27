'Committed to users,' says Google after being fined Rs 936 cr by CCI

The tech giant has been pulled up by the regulator again after a week for unfair practices that affect competition

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 27, 2022 3:50 PM  | 1 min read
google

A day after it was fined Rs 936 crore by the Competition Commission Of India (CCI), tech giant Google said that it remains committed to its users and developers and will be evaluating the way forward.

A spokesperson for the company said that Google Play and Android had enabled Indian developers with technology, security, choice, flexibility and protection. The company also reiterated that by keeping costs low, Google's model has accelerated India's digital revolution.

CCI slapped two fines against Google in less than a week for violating its power and position using its Play Store policies. On October 20, the regulatory imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.7 crore for anti-competitive practices with respect to Android.

CCI also asked the company to cease and desist from unfair trade practices that unfairly affect competition.

