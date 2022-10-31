BYJU’S names ITW Sports Inc as Global Activation Partner for Cricket & FIFA World Cup 2022

ITW Sports Inc, a US-based sports consulting firm focused on delivering end-to-end growth strategies for brands through the impactful platforms of sport and live entertainment, and a subsidiary of ITW Universe, was today named the official Global Activation Partner by Ed-tech giant BYJU’S for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA Football World Cup. The announcement comes on the back of major sponsorships deals that the Bangalore-based company has signed in the recent past, including coming on board as the official sponsor of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar as well as a three-year agreement between BYJU’S and the ICC which will see BYJU’S partner all ICC events till the end of 2023, including the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. ITW was instrumental in stitching together the deals with the BCCI and the ICC for BYJU’S, consulting the brand on the landmark partnerships.

“ITW and BYJU’S share a long-standing relationship and we are proud of the work we have done to find the right platforms in international cricket and football for BYJU’S to achieve the global brand objectives,” said Nikhil Vyas, Founding Partner, ITW Universe & CEO ITW Sports Inc. USA, an agency that will focus on the top 5 sports in the United States while also consulting emerging brands with global expansion ambitions. Additionally, the agency also will be committed to back cricket in the States, aiming to build sustainable commercial interest in the game’s next market frontier.

“Our expertise in sports as well as our intrinsic knowledge of our brands and the sports environment is key to our successes. We are excited about the activation around two of the world’s most viewed events and confident of delivering successful campaigns for BYJU’S.”, added Vyas. ITW’s India office will be servicing the ICC T20 World Cup activation while ITW’s USA office will service the FIFA World Cup activation campaign.

As a global partner, BYJU’S will have extensive in-venue assets, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events and similar rights for the FIFA World Cup which will be viewed by a projected audience of 5 billion people across the world. Through its partnership, BYJU’S will be leveraging those rights to run unique promotions and activations to connect with passionate football and cricket fans worldwide.

“Our sponsorship deals in International Cricket and Football have given us great visibility and have helped position BYJU’S become a household name in India. We plan to scale it up and reach the world's largest sports fan base with the Qatar FIFA World Cup. ITW Sports has been our sponsorship agency partners since the start of the brand journey and has helped facilitate and execute most of our sports partnerships, we are confident that they will continue to deliver the ambitious brand objectives set out for the upcoming cricket and football world cups” – Head of Marketing, BYJU’S

The T20 World Cup which began on October 22 in Australia is currently underway, while the FIFA World Cup kicks off in November and it is the first time that an Indian Brand is associated with the event in the capacity of an Official Sponsor.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)