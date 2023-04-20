Byju's 'misleading ad' to be probed by consumer affairs dept
The ed-tech company's ad that claims many of its students passed the civil service examination is under investigation
Ed-tech company Byju's is in the crosshairs of the Department of Consumer Affairs after one of its ads was flagged for being misleading say media reports. The department is acting on the basis of a complaint and the matter is reportedly under investigation.
Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), told a media agency that Byju's claims that many of its students passed the civil service examination will be investigated. According to Tiwari, the complainant has claimed that the ad is based on a false claim and needs a thorough probe.
Tiwari said that while monitoring misleading ads comes under the purview of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, the directorate-general BIS (D-G Bis) has been made the D-G Investigation to investigate such cases.
Snapchat rolls out AI-chatbot, AR-shopping suite & stories monetisation program
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
Snap on Wednesday rolled out its own chatbot “My AI” as part of a paid subscription product called Snapchat+ which can recommend gift ideas, plan getaway trips, suggest recipes and write programs based on OpenAI’s GPT technology.
My AI, AR-enabled shopping suite, immersive live music experience, live location sharing, and the stories monetisation program for creators were among the bunch of new features unveiled by Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Seigal and other top officials of the company at the “Snap Partner Summit”.
The summit was organized in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event was live streamed on its website.
Snap also announced some retail partnerships with brands such as Coca Cola integrating Snap AR features into their promotions.
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok.
The company officials also said that its paid subscription service Snapchat+ has amassed three million paid users since its launch in late June 2022.
Snap posted a net loss of $1,430 million in 2022, including restructuring charges of $189 million, compared to $488 million in 2021. Although it ended a challenging 2022 with 375 million Daily Active Users and 12% year-over-year annual revenue growth.
The company reportedly eyes more than 1 billion users in the next two to three years.
This year’s Snap Partner Summit was aimed to celebrate the community of 375 million daily active users.
Other new features:
*AR Mirrors for businesses using which customers can virtually try on products, play with engaging and fun experiences that encourage them to create and share content, and receive helpful guides and explanations to learn more about the products they see in the store.
*Creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and post at least 10 Stories a month may be eligible to join our Stories revenue share program. Creators can see more details on qualifying criteria and eligible countries on the Creator Hub.
*A new generation of Lenses powered by Generative AI, now available globally. Snapchatters can now transform themselves and the world around them into an animated sci-fi scene through the Cosmic Lens.
*Live concerts would be more immersive with new augmented reality experiences and technology. Building on its multi-year partnership with Live Nation, Snap enhances live music with augmented reality and brings custom AR experiences to 16 of the biggest festivals.
*New calling Lenses will let users break free from the grid and appear together, in one frame, and soon, even play games and solve puzzles while you’re virtually face-to-face.
*Snapchat Memories can be brought into your conversations with friends, so you can relive the moments made up of your favorite Snaps you’ve saved together.
Fantasy sports expected to touch Rs 25k cr by 2027: Deloitte-FIFS report
The report shined the spotlight on the future of fantasy sports in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:12 AM | 3 min read
It looks like endless discussions about the validity (and legality) of playing Fantasy Sports leagues during the ongoing Indian Premier League, à la Dream11 Circle and other entities, may finally get closure.
With over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and 18 Cr users, India is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), in collaboration with professional services firm Deloitte India unveiled a co-branded report titled ‘Fantasy Sports: A catalyst for the sports economy’ bringing the spotlight on to the future of the FS industry in the country.
As per the reports, the industry grew by 31% to Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. It is expected to touch Rs 25,240 crore by FY27. The industry is currently valued at Rs 75,000 Cr. 60% of user transactions on the FS platforms have come in through tier II and tier III cities.
Fantasy Sports attracted Rs 15,000 crore in FDI till FY 22 which is expected to touch Rs 25,000 crore by FY27, even as it contributed Rs 4500 crore by the way of taxes. This is expected to reach Rs 26,000 crore in the next five years. Meanwhile, the GST contribution from the industry is expected to increase by 5x over the next five years, from Rs. 2,800 Cr. in FY18-FY22 to Rs. 14,700 Cr. between FY23-FY27.
FS industry players invested Rs 3,100 crore towards development of the sports ecosystem by way of sponsorships and partnerships with various sports leagues in FY22. This number is expected to reach Rs 6,500 in FY 27. FS is playing a key role in promoting non-cricket sports in India. 69.8% users strongly agreed that they started to watch new sports and learn about new players and leagues as a result of their interest in playing fantasy sports.
Speaking to exchange4media, Prashanth Rao, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India, said that the increased allocation for sports in the 2023 Union Budget, as well as the setting up of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry for esports and fantasy sports was helping drive confidence in the segment, be it for consumers, in-segment brands, as well as current and potential future advertisers.
“Fantasy sports cut through two of the most basic metrics: age and location. Because of the growing ubiquity of online access through cheap devices and data, anyone can participate, meaning the number of engaged consumers is only going to get bigger,” he said, noting that advertisers were taking note of the segment because of that universality of interest.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General, FIFS referred to the final changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, introduced by MeitY in relation to online gaming earlier this month as further paving the way for the segment.
“This is an ongoing conversation, and it doesn’t mean there will be immediate and compete acceptance of the segment. But the new rules have certainly provided great clarity to concerned companies and they are going to be the ones to take that conversation forward, and help in consumers realizing that this is here, and it’s only going to get bigger in the future.”
Usha International looks out for new digital media buying agency
The opportunity is open to all media buying agencies who do not have a conflict of interest with Usha’s existing businesses, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 4:26 PM | 1 min read
Usha International, a consumer durables company, is looking to engage a new digital media buying agency and announced an RFP today.
The opportunity is open to all media buying agencies who do not have a conflict of interest with Usha’s existing businesses, read a release.
“In this digital-first age, we want to reach out and engage with our consumers where they are and hence there’s a need for a specialized digital media buying agency. We are looking at an agency that understands the digital media universe and can conceive and execute breakthrough strategies while optimizing advertising costs. What is critical is they understand each piece of our business, what we stand for, and how it all dovetails into our larger corporate offering across businesses. This would be the prime focus along with the agency credentials for choosing an agency,” said a spokesperson from the company.
Meta to announce more job cuts today: Report
Disney is also reportedly planning a fresh round of lay offs after it fired 7,000 of its employees in March this year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta will be initiating a fresh round of layoffs today, say media reports. The company had laid off over 20,000 employees recently in two rounds. The latest cycle of layoffs comes as Meta looks to restructure the team with the goal to improve efficiency.
Apart from Meta, Disney is also planning to let go thousands of its employees next week, which includes 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, according to a news report. The company laid off 7,000 employees in March this year.
Netflix adds 1.75 million paid subscribers in Q1
The streaming platform has said that slashing of prices helped the engagement grow in India by up to 30% year on year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
Netflix has released its financial report for the first quarter. It has added 1.75 million paid subscribers in Q1. In the last quarter of 2022, the streaming platform had added 7.66 million.
The total count of global paid members stands at 232.5 million.
Its revenue has seen 4% growth year on year in Q1 with operating income now being at $1.7 billion.
The company has said that the slashing of prices has helped the engagement grow in India by up to 30% year on year.
Over time we’ve adapted our prices to meet local needs and to further deepen our penetration, including lowering prices in India by 20%-60% in December ‘21. These reductions – combined with an improved slate – helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30% year on year while F/X neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% (versus 19% in 2021).
Delhi HC gives govt time to frame rules for content on OTT platforms
The next hearing in the case is on April 25
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi High Court has granted time to the government to inform it about the steps being taken for regulating content on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
The development follows an order by the Supreme Court on 6 March where it had directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to take steps to enforce its rules on content creation with regard to intermediaries such as social media and OTT platforms, as notified in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 and to enact laws as necessary.
On April 12, the government counsel asked for some time to file a reply. The matter has now been posted for hearing on April 25. The high court said framing rules and guidelines for content regulation on social media and OTT platforms need urgent attention. The court also underlined the need to take seriously the use of obscene language in the public domain which is open to children of tender age.
The case pertains to TVF’s online series 'College Romance' was harshly criticised by the high court for use of obscenities.
What does it mean to regulate AI?
In this edition of TechTalk, experts talk about how challenging regulating AI can be, the ways in which regulation can work and how to ensure a balance of possibilities and risks
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 19, 2023 8:31 AM | 5 min read
Over the last few months, Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a technology has seen a rapid pace of development and recognition. Industries all over the world are trying to make the best use of the tool, and that has gotten authorities to look into the dangers that AI brings with it.
Along with data protection issues, the fast-paced growth of AI has compelled authorities around the world to take actions to regulate it. China last week released draft regulations which said its tech companies need to register generative AI products with China’s cyberspace agency and submit them for security assessment before being released to the public. The European Union has come up with an AI Act that will govern anyone who provides a product that uses AI. EU lawmakers also called on world leaders to control development of AI systems like ChatGPT. France and Italy have voiced concerns about privacy violations related to Open AI’s ChatGPT. The United States, although has not officially set out a regulation, is seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for AI systems.
India, however, has said that it is not looking at any sort of regulation for AI for now. Regulating a technology as powerful as AI can be a tricky business. Experts in the field talk about what it means to regulate AI, the complex areas around it and if it’s a necessary business to attend to.
Regulation of AI can be challenging
Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India feels that before regulating AI, the authorities need to consider the potential benefits and the risks of AI, along with perspectives and concerns of various stakeholders. “The regulation of AI is a complex and multifaceted issue that involves many different stakeholders, including governments, businesses, researchers and the general public. On the one hand, AI has the potential to bring significant benefits in various fields, from healthcare and transportation to manufacturing and finance. On the other hand, there are concerns about the potential negative consequences of AI, such as biasness, job displacement and privacy violations.”
“One key challenge in regulating AI is defining what exactly AI is and what types of AI applications should be subject to regulation. Some experts argue that AI systems that pose significant risks to human safety or autonomy, such as self-driving cars and facial recognition technology, should be subject to stricter regulation than other AI systems.
Another challenge is ensuring that AI regulation keeps pace with the rapidly evolving technology. As AI continues to develop and become more sophisticated, new risks and ethical concerns are likely to emerge, requiring ongoing evaluation and adaptation of regulations,” shares Ruparel.
Talking about what authorities can do to find a way to regulate AI and help innovate at the same time, Ashray Malhotra, CEO of Rephrase.ai, says, “No one knows exactly what they’re setting out to build. They get down to it and, along the way, figure out everything that a particular model can do. So there’s no way to push the brakes on a particular niche development.” “What can be done, perhaps, is a government body that works with the same or comparable agility as AI companies, which can help regulate what’s good and bad. The key, again, would be to educate the members of this body not just about the intricacies of public policy but also about the immense positive impact that AI can have on humankind. That’s when such a body can bring balance and cater to both regulation and innovation.”
Need for mandates?
Speaking on recent safety measures published by Open AI and if companies need to give disclosures, Ashray Malhotra agrees that there should be a government-mandated structure of the right category of disclosures that the companies need to make.
He says, “This includes providing warnings and safety notes to the public about the platform beforehand, particularly in cases where the technology could have significant impacts on individuals or society as a whole. By being transparent and accountable, companies can help to build trust in their technology and ensure that it is used in a responsible and ethical manner. At the same time, user awareness that content can be manipulated is very important because it empowers individuals to make informed decisions about how they interact with the technology. So they can protect themselves, and make choices that align with their values. This, in turn, builds trust in the technology and helps prevent unintended consequences that may arise from a lack of understanding or awareness.”
Rajat Ojha, CEO Gamitronics, also believes AI must be regulated but it shouldn’t slow down the research, but make for more responsible use.
“We have already started seeing the signs of how AI is changing everything around us and also how Italy and other countries in Europe are banning particular AI tools. The problem is that advancement in AI is happening so rapidly that people are not able to quickly assess the opportunities and risks, so outright bans are happening.”
“AI must be regulated by the lists of high risk areas, set expectations of AI in those high risk areas and wrap it up in governance structure. Similarly for any new AI system to be deployed, the assessment to governance structure journey must be charted. AI Safety is as important (or more) as AI research and the amazing use cases it offers. I’m personally excited about the future of AI but I also understand that regulations should be enforced and should be done in such a way that AI research doesn’t slow down or create panic but just helps tech companies be more responsible,” he says.
