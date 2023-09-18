Brands and the beckoning call of India's Digital Public Goods
Industry watchers discuss the 'digital diplomacy opportunities' presented by India's large-scale adoption of digital public goods and the challenges that lie therein
At the recently concluded G20 Summit, between the brouhaha over diplomatic luggage, plane troubles, and speculation around nameplates, there were several reports of world leaders being impressed by the made-in-India UPI technology. A G20 Policy Recommendation report recently released by the World Bank noted: “For the fiscal year 2022–23, the total value of UPI transactions was nearly 50 per cent of India’s nominal GDP.”
Undoubtedly, the most popular of India’s Digital Public Goods, UPI is far from the only one. From retail-centric ONDC to language-based Bhashini, to even Co-WIN from the days of Covid, there is a slew of digital endeavours that are attracting the attention of companies, brands, and advertisers, mostly because of their large-scale adoption by consumers.
High Potential
Noting that the potential of the Digital Public Goods landscape is immense, as advertisers and agencies increasingly embrace newer platforms and initiatives, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says ONDC’s emphasis on open source networks for exchanging goods and services on the internet, independent of specific platforms, indicates a promising direction. “India’s digital transformation, fueled by modular applications built on Aadhaar and India Stack, is revolutionizing activities like payments, accessing government services, and education. This paves the way for digital diplomacy opportunities.”
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift notes that with India prioritising building Digital Public goods in its tech policy at the G20 summit, “You know that this initiative will only gain momentum. Since it is tied to nations achieving their sustainable development goals, the potential affect change is tremendous. It is a unique opportunity for start-ups to innovate and grow. However, we need to be mindful of a couple of red flags. The major one being privacy issues where there can be misuse of data. Lack of End-to-End Encryption of Data on these goods is still a big loophole.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues believes it is still early to quantify potential as most of the initiatives are in a very early stage. “However, these endeavours present prospects for extending one's audience reach, achieving cost-effectiveness, attaining insightful data, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards, fostering collaborative innovation, engaging with communities, and bolstering brand reputation. Prudent scrutiny becomes imperative for advertisers and agencies, as they seek alignment with their business objectives and target demographics.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, believes platforms that emphasise open-source solutions aren't just technology-forward; they're people-forward. “I've always believed, as growth marketers, our objective is not just to target but to engage inclusively, and that's where these platforms shine. They echo the sentiments of the 'Networked Public Sphere' by Yochai Benkler, underscoring the role of inclusivity in global digital communication.”
According to him, navigating the diverse landscape of India and Bharat's various markets is a challenge that is both complex and exhilarating. Indeed, leveraging digital goods and services effectively and widely across these multifaceted markets requires a nuanced approach, including localized strategies; collaborative ecosystems; education and empowerment; Sustainability with inclusion; and data-driven insights.
Future Growth
Kothari points out that leveraging these digital goods effectively across India’s diverse markets involves the growth of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), enabling innovative applications through various combinations of services. “The open-source translation collection and the expanding DPIs in health and education promise to enhance access and efficiency along with their contribution towards the country’s innovation, inclusion, and improved government functions. The dynamic landscape holds significant potential for transforming access, services, and global inclusivity.”
Rathore agrees that this demands a comprehensive approach encompassing strategies such as localization with vernacular content, prioritizing mobile accessibility, offering flexible pricing models, establishing local partnerships, supporting digital literacy, adapting to network constraints, aligning with government regulations, conducting market research, ensuring scalable infrastructure, and prioritizing customer engagement. Recognizing the unique characteristics of each market segment is paramount for successful implementation.
“In essence, leveraging digital goods and services across India's and Bharat's diverse markets isn't about a one-size-fits-all strategy. It's a vibrant tapestry of localised efforts, collaboration, education, sustainability, and data insights. It's about a marketing symphony that plays the tune of unity in diversity. This melody is the soul of our nation and the heartbeat of a growth marketer's aspirations,” says Anand.
Scrolling up or down: Where is India's digital news business headed?
As advertisers tightened their purse strings, media players faced a muted growth on their digital platforms in Q1 FY24. Veterans from the industry share the cause & effect of the situation
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 15, 2023 8:33 AM | 6 min read
As the first two quarters for the fiscal year 2023-24 come to a wrap, news publishers are not only experiencing tectonic shifts in their print and broadcast media business, but their digital arm too is facing dynamic consumer shifts.
In an increasingly converged world, besides making sense on ROI matrices, digital offers extended reach at a very low cost, an ability to engage with the viewers in a two-way conversation, co-opt them into the content creation process, empower them by giving them a voice and retain them. The cost and business efficiencies clearly operate at many levels, says Sanjay Trehan, a digital and new media advisor.
According to a study by Reuters Institute, India is a strongly mobile-focused market where 72 percent readers access news through smartphones and just 35 percent via computers. However, despite the glittery user penetration numbers, advertisers, it seems, are not finding it worth investing their money in digital news publisher platforms.
For NDTV, the revenue was down by 35 percent in Q1 of 2023-24 due to lower advertising spends both on broadcasting and digital. Nevertheless, despite low advertisement spends, digital business remained profitable. For Network18 as well, revenue was flattish during the quarter as a weak advertising environment had an impact on the digital segment.
Jagran Prakashan Media’s Q1 FY24 digital revenue stood at Rs 14.43 crores as against Rs 16.78 crores in Q1-23. Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Jagran Prakashan Limited, stated in the financial results that “Digital business had nearly the same revenue as in Q1 of the previous year partly because of unfavourable market conditions and partly because of inability to monetise the consumer base to the expected level.”
The Indian Express experienced a slowdown in ad revenue in the last two quarters but subscribers and events business performed well, according CEO Sanjay Sindhwani.
Focussing on sector-wise advertisers, Sindhwani underlined that the IT sector, which spends majorly on digital, has been severely impacted in the economic slowdown. The auto sector has supply chain issues where their order books are full but delivery is an issue. Now, because they are overbooked, advertising is not required for them, he said. Edtech is somewhat tumbling now, which has also resulted in layoffs and cost-cuts. In fact, the whole startup sector has been cost cutting heavily. Gaming was still big but has not seen much growth in the recent past due to regulatory issues and their restrictions on advertising.
For Republic, over the past year or so, there has been a significant shift in direct advertising towards digital publishers along with the always-growing network demand, shared Tapan Sharma, Head of Digital, Republic. The network’s revenue has also grown alongside the continuous growth of revenue in the industry.
Sharma believes the drop in advertisers is happening because advertisers and agencies have now become more aware, vigilant, and methodical with digital ad spending and campaign management. They are looking for better Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and improving campaign efficiency.
“As a result, publishers who have not prepared themselves well to address the ever-evolving media planning and buying environment may be facing the challenges of monetising via advertising,” added Sharma.
Digital business sustains on two factors - Advertisers and subscribers. On one hand, where the advertisers are declining, publishers are generating quality content to increase their subscriber base who are ready to pay for paywalled content.
Trehan added, “For content behind paywalls to work, it has to be exclusive, differentiated, value-added and premium in nature viz. data and research. The more one has this kind of content, the better will be their subscription traction. Based on this Karmic principle, NYT today has about ten million subscribers, perhaps the most of any publisher in the world.”
The advertising revenue is further split into two - direct and programmatic. Publishers who have been heavily dependent on the latter have faced declining revenues because they have lost the traffic due to certain changes in Google and Facebook’s policies.
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital, The Hindu, has seen a positive growth in subscription revenue but not a large one. Fifty percent of their revenue comes via subscriptions and paywall content. The direct to programmatic advertising ratio for Hindu currently is at 70:30 split.
But there are obstacles for publishers who are more dependent on subscribers than advertisers too. Major one being, the subscriber revenue is not about acquisition but retention. And, Indian publishers have retention rates much lower than international publishers.
Gairola highlighted, “When we approached the business ages ago, we lacked the wisdom that this is not an acquisition business but a retention business. Retention depends a lot on what kind of audience you have been able to acquire. Secondly, what have you done to ensure that the audience builds a relationship with you and builds a habit around you.”
It is a pertinent industry problem because Indians are accustomed to free content. Unlike other countries, news in India has always been fragmented as an industry and has never charged a penny to its readers. This is also why The New York Times, The Guardian, and other international publishers have higher retention rates.
According to Sharma, the newspaper industry has not really made any significant increment in the subscription fee for the past many years. Whereas a digital news consumer was never asked to pay anything to read or watch news by Indian digital news publishers at large.
“Additionally, the sheer amount of content we are generating, we are not able to communicate or showcase the same to the reader. We haven't been able to establish to the reader how we add value,” shared The Hindu executive.
Further Sindhwani added, as a news publication, if one has to do credible content then it costs money. Customers need to appreciate and value good content in order to be able to pay money for it. The sooner the audience will understand that, the sooner they will be able to differentiate between free content and paid quality content.
Trehan also observed a trend of upward revision of subscription rates for digital when bundled with other value offerings. As more and more products are being bundled along with the main offering, rates are being hiked. Games, puzzles, premium content, exclusive videos are now becoming a part of the 'All Access' subscription.
Sharma believes news subscriptions in India will see significant growth over the next two to four years and publishers will certainly need to focus on offering discrete quality content consistently for paid users.
“The Indian digital news readers are now much more evolved and so is the industry. Within the next few years, the industry will experience habit creation amongst the users of paying for a digital news subscription. This has already started happening in the metros and will further grow in the rest of the markets,” he added.
TRAI to spread awareness about emerging technologies
In order to educate consumers about the rapidly evolving digital landscape, TRAI has released a draft of Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, for stakeholder comments
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
The proposed amendment would enable the Authority to register capable consumer organisations having wider reach to work in more than five states!
In order to educate consumers about the rapidly evolving digital landscape, emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (loT), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a draft of Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 for stakeholders' comments.
The authority has felt a need to register national-level consumer organisations, having a presence in multiple states. UTs having the capability and experience in campaigning and conducting theme-based events by developing awareness material can provide an interface between consumers and the authority.
The proposed amendment will enable TRAI to register capable consumer organisations having a wider reach to work in more than five states and UTs under national-level registration. It simplifies the registration process for such consumer organisations.
TRAI has said that in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (loT) hold immense potential for the betterment of the lives of consumers. The use cases of these technologies can be helpful for different sections of society. AI and loT offer communities various opportunities to access real-time market information, optimise resource management, and enhance crop yields. AI-powered weather forecasts coupled with loT sensor aids may help farmers to take informed agricultural decisions. 5G-enabled high-speed connectivity empowers businesses and startups with AI-driven analytics to improve production, supply chains, and customer experiences, fostering global competition.
"Online education and remote healthcare through 5G enhanced services in remote areas, while loT-driven disaster prediction and response systems boost environmental sustainability and disaster resilience for vulnerable communities. These technologies, when harnessed effectively, can drive inclusive growth, enhance accessibility, and bridge socio-economic gaps," said TRAI.
TRAI also said that consumer organisations can play a supporting role in raising awareness about the benefits accrued out of these emerging technologies, particularly to the marginalised communities, the people in rural areas for bridging the digital divide.
For conducting theme-based events, these organisations can assist TRAI while explaining the use cases of these technologies, educate consumers of different sections such as women, farmers, fisheries, students etc. about their potential benefits, and also propagate cyber hygiene and make consumers aware of data privacy.
TRAI releases consultation paper to boost ‘digital inclusion’
The regulatory body has emphasised the importance of a strong policy framework among stakeholders to ensure individuals' engagement in digital economic activities
By Sonam Saini | Sep 14, 2023 4:19 PM | 3 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper (CP) on "Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies".
The consultation paper aims to explore and address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies with a focus on ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society and industries particularly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
TRAI said that in today's world, being connected online has become a way of life. "Connectivity works as an essential tool for everyday functions such as accessing information, receiving basic services, working remotely, pursuing education, conducting financial transactions, and staying connected with loved ones."
“TRAI recognizes that digital inclusion is crucial empowerment of every citizen of the country at right moment, failing which the gaps in access of digital services may widen further and thereby depriving large segments of the society from an inclusive growth along with others who are well connected and availing the benefits of the digital services. In the consultation paper.”
The body has emphasized the need for a robust policy framework and collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure the participation of individuals in digital economic activities.
According to the TRAI release, India has made remarkable progress in digital transformation, emerging as the world's second-largest telecom market in terms of subscribers. The country has experienced significant growth in mobile broadband subscriptions and internet usage, along with a substantial reduction in data costs. The government's initiatives such as Digital India, National Digital Communications Policy 2018, National Broadband Mission 2019, BharatNet, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USaF) have played a pivotal role in expanding connectivity and promoting digital inclusion across the nation.
The release also highlighted the success story of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)for an inclusive financial society has been well-acknowledged across the world. The Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM)trinity has played a pivotal role in transparent direct benefit transfers of welfare subsidies to bank accounts of the underserved.
In the consultation paper, TRAI has analysed various gaps in digital inclusion present in the country such as the mobile internet usage gap, rural-urban internet penetration disparities, gender gaps in internet access, etc. as well as gaps identified from some global indices. Proactively prioritizing inclusion can create an ecosystem that benefits every individual, fostering a more equitable and accessible digital economy.
"The rapid pace of technological advancements and launch of 5G enabled services including Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning based services and the associated costs of adopting and utilizing these technologies can widen the digital divide further, particularly for marginalized communities and underserved regions. Unequal access of infrastructure, limited digital literacy, and affordability issues could hinder the equitable distribution and utilization of emerging technologies, exacerbating existing disparities in digital inclusion. To ensure comprehensive digital inclusion, it is imperative to address the gaps which are likely to arise due to emerging technologies."
TRAI has also identified various challenges being faced by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)sector in the country from the adoption of new and emerging digital technology solutions.
The written comments on the issues for consultation are invited from the stakeholders by 16 October 2023 and counter comments by 31 October 2023.
KFC India ropes in PivotConsult to enhance customer experience
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 2:28 PM | 1 min read
Looking to enhance customer life cycle and optimise lifetime value across offline stores and online touchpoints, KFC India has partnered with PivotConsult, the MarTech arm of PivotRoots - a Havas Company.
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India, enabling the brand to deliver an enhanced customer experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “As a brand, KFC is constantly working towards improving ease, access, and value for our consumers. Our partnership with PivotConsult is a testament to this commitment. We look forward to unlocking newer engagement opportunities & further improving customer lifetime value with this partnership.”
“It is an exciting time to partner with KFC India and take the brand through its next chapter of growth and transformation. With PivotConsult at the helm, managing the customer lifecycle, the blend of strategy, creativity, data, and technology will help KFC India craft omnichannel, personalized customer journeys, drive acquisitions, and increase customer lifetime value,” said Yogesh Kothari, Global Business Head, PivotConsult.
“By implementing customer experience with marketing technology and leveraging customer lifecycle management strategies, PivotConsult is helping Indian brands boost marketing efficiency and increase their customers' lifecycle value, paving the way for sustainable business growth,” said Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head, PivotConsult.
Sociowash bags Lead’s social media mandate
The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the Social Media mandate of Lead, a school edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting Lead’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office, stated a press release.
Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its extensive experience and industry insights to develop and execute Social Media strategies that align with LEAD's core values and objectives.”
Anupam Gurani, Chief Business and Marketing Officer, Lead, said, "At Lead, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. Partnering with Sociowash allows us to harness the potential of Social Media to further our mission of revolutionizing schooling in India. We are excited to collaborate with Sociowash in crafting engaging campaigns that connect with our diverse school audience and inspire positive change."
Now, Hindi publishers barring AI & tech firms from using content without permission
Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala have updated terms and conditions banning all tech firms who intend to use their content
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 14, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
Not only Open AI, Indian news publishers have decided to take on all tech firms that are working on Large Language Models (LLMs) to build their own generative AI tools.
Taking a lead in the fight against digital giants, Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala have barred all “AI and tech firms” from scanning and using their digital content to train their LLM models without their written permission.
Both publishers have updated their terms of reference in this regard on their websites this week in which “non-commercial use” of content has been defined in detail to warn all AI and tech firms who seek to train their LLM models by feeding on news websites' content.
The updated “terms and conditions” of Dainik Bhaskar’s website reads, “All materials published or available on the Services are protected by copyright, and owned or controlled by DBCL solely or in association with third parties or with such other parties who are given credit as the provider of the Content. Non-commercial use of the Service shall also include the use of Content only upon obtaining prior written consent from DBCL in connection with: (1) the development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system or large language model (LLM); or (2) providing archived or cached data sets containing Content to another person or entity.”
The company has also defined the content as “including, but not limited to all text, photographs, images, illustrations, designs, audio clips, video clips, “look and feel,” metadata, data, or compilations, all referred to as the "Content".
Amar Ujala has added similar conditions on its website in Hindi. The daily has barred makers of all devices and services, including robots and spiders from using its content sans written permission.
e4m has earlier reported how over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Global media houses like New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings.
Generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, are based on Large language Models (LLM), which are trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Open AI has allegedly neither acknowledged publishers' contributions to ChatGPT development nor presented any revenue-sharing model with them so far. On top of that, the firm is making money through subscriptions, DNPA members told e4m, adding that the media houses invest huge amounts in producing content that is being used by AI firms for free.
More publishers are in the process of updating the terms and conditions of their websites to protect copyright violations. No one is ready to speak on the record though. They are also blocking web crawlers of all such firms.
"Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions," DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta had told e4m on Tuesday.
Digital ecosystem disrupted
“Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI has disrupted the digital ecosystem by launching its powerful generative AI tool ChatGPT last November,” the digital head of a prominent TV channel said.
While news publishers are struggling on the revenue front due to a range of reasons including the loss of referral traffic over the last one year, OpenAI was valued at $27 billion within months of ChatGPT launch, in April to be precise, when it went for a funding round.
Meanwhile, tech giants like Google and Meta are in the process of launching their generative AI tools, which has alarmed the publishers. Some like Chatsonic have already rolled out ChatGPT-type platforms.
Indian publishers allege that Google built its business model on their content only but it never shared a fair share of revenue with them, a charge that Google India rejected many times.
It is noteworthy that DNPA has dragged Google India to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
WhatsApp launches Channels
The Indian cricket team, and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar launch their WhatsApp Channels
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries.
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp, stated a press release.
Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.”
Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, “The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field.”
Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, actress Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, “I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message.”
Launching his WhatsApp Channel, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, said, “WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”
Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As we expand Channels globally, we’re introducing the following updates:
- Enhanced Directory - you can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers.
- Reactions - you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.
- Editing - soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.
- Forwarding - whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.
“WhatsApp Channels are rolling out globally over the next few weeks. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback we get from users. Over the coming months, we’ll also make it possible for anyone to create a channel,” Zuckerberg said.
