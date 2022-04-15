'AVGC sector needs more progressive content to gain & retain followers’ engagement'

Industry observers opine that there's a need to control the grey areas of AVGC-related sectors by the authorities, not only to keep them secure but also to attract brands and advertisers

The constitution of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has made the digital entertainment sector more bullish about building its domestic capacity for serving the domestic market as well as the global demand.

As the AVGC Promotion Task Force, proposed in the Union Budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is to submit its first action plan within 90 days, industry observers are both enthused and excited to see its positive impact on the industry.

According to Vishal Nicholas, EVP & Head- Planning & Strategy, dentsuMB India and Dentsu Impact, “Creating entertaining content for culturally sensitive but much-needed subjects like sex education and gender biasness, especially for young impressionable minds in their formative years. For instance, there has been a lot of positive conversation this year around the animation movie Turning Red.”

In reference to the point mentioned above, Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) notes that in the digital entertainment space, content will be king. He points out that with several sources of content consumption in the current era, it will constantly demand more progressive and engaging content which has the power to gain and retain followers’ engagement.

Suji adds, “New subscription models which provide exclusive content could be a way to maintain premium accessibility among the audience so that they get access to most exclusive content curated. It will be crucial to ensure these ideas are not exploited and preserved in the interest to support the AVGC sector.”

Sagar Nair, CEO, Qlan - The Gamer's Social Network, believes that the task force needs to pay a lot of attention to the burgeoning sector of the country that is contributing to the economy, illustrating the lucrative opportunities streamers and creators are enjoying in today’s disrupted marketplace. “In the digital world of NFTs, many content creators are starting to build their content around their catchphrases, rage moments, epic shots, and certain signature moves which can be monetized,” he says.

Suji and Nair also agreed that there’s a need to put a check on duplicity, hacking, and privacy protocols and regulate hate comments that can tarnish the system, saying that there is a need to control the grey areas of the digital ecosystem by the authorities, not only to keep it secure but also to attract brands and advertisers.

And brands and advertisers are certainly paying attention to the developments in this space. Nair points out that users starting from the age of 13 and above are the audience of digital content, thereby increasing the number of the target audiences for the potential brands. It enables them to communicate their messaging to a wide category of audiences while ensuring brand reliability among the young audience.

“Gamers are committed, consistent, and loyal, so the rising popularity of gaming is something that is appealing to advertisers and marketers hoping to align their brands with these attributes,” he concludes.

