Australia to press ahead with content law after Facebook blocks user access to news

Australia has decided to go forward with its contentious content laws, which will require tech companies like Facebook and Google to pay news outlets for their content. The decision to double down on its commitment towards the law comes after Facebook blacked out news content to Australian users on the platform. The social networking giant said that it will stop allowing publishers and users in Australia from sharing news on its platforms.

The US-based tech giants had bitterly opposed the new media laws proposed by the Australian government last month, saying that the laws would damage local access to services. Google had also issued a threat to withdraw its search engine services from Australia.

In the light of these issues, Australian PM Scott Morrison stated that it will go ahead with the laws that will require Facebook and other tech companies to pay local news publishers. Morrison said that he received world-wide support for the content laws.

Canada's Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said that his country will also take a leaf from Australia's book and draft similar laws in a few months.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)