Affle files 19 tech patents, strengthens global IP portfolio

Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (“Affle” or “the Company”), today announced the completion of patent transfer from Appnext Limited incorporated in British Virgin Islands (“Appnext BVI”) to Affle MEA FZ-LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. This patent filed in the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), is related to the predictive modelling of mobile users behaviour and powers the on-device app recommendation and timeline technology.

This patent serves as a baseline time-sensitive technology for Affle to drive innovative on-device apps discovery and relevant recommendations. It enables mobile users to efficiently discover apps and services when needed, thus creating an always connected and deeply engaging consumer experience. Affle has been a front-runner in the field of technology with its platforms delivering integrated in-app, on-device and proximity marketing experiences with new innovations towards Connected TV.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said, “This further strengthens our global IP portfolio and covers salient aspects of our tech & platform offerings powering the mobile-first connected ecosystem. We have actively fostered a culture of innovation and consistently stayed ahead of the curve with credible tech innovations. We continue to build on these strengths to significantly enhance our competitiveness, build greater strategic defensibility and drive user engagements spanning the entire on-screen consumer life cycle to power our ambition of reaching 10B connected devices as part of our Affle2.0 growth strategy.”

Closely driving the patents portfolio at Affle, Charles Yong, the Chief Architect and Technology Officer said, “Our innovation endeavours are focused on building customer centric technologies that have the global appeal. We continue to fortify our efforts in expanding the breadth of our IP assets that deliver real-time optimized results across the entire ad tech value chain. We look forward to further leveraging our IP portfolio to drive sustainable business impact.

With these filings, Affle has now built a robust patent portfolio with 19 patents filed across India, US & Singapore patent offices. It has 3 patents granted in the areas of Consumer Acceptable Advertising in the US, while 16 patents are filed and pending. The pending patents include futuristic use cases of driving gestures based engagements, vernacular & voice-based intelligence, conversational marketing, app recommendations timeline and ad fraud prevention.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)