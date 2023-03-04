40% drop in Twitter’s revenue, adjusted earnings in Dec: Reports
The drop comes after many advertisers cut down their spends on the platform
Twitter Inc has recorded a 40% decline in year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, according to media reports.
The news about fall in revenue comes after many advertisers cut down their spends on Twitter amid the uncertainty that followed the takeover of the platform by Elon Musk.
Earlier in November, Musk had expressed the possibility of the Twitter going bankrupt.
The reports did not have any comment from the company on the delcine in numbers.
Sports-tech platform Hudle acquires sports discovery platform Sportido
The acquisition is in line with Hudle's aim to consolidate its position in North India for amateur sports and to get access into Sportido's markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Sports-tech startup Hudle on Monday announced that they had acquired a controlling stake in Sportido, a Delhi-based sports discovery platform enabling its’ users to find places and people to play with. With this acquisition, Hudle further consolidates and strengthens its’ position in the North India market for amateur sports & gets access to newer markets which Sportido operates in.
Talking about the acquisition, Arjun Singh Verma, Co-Founder and COO of Hudle said, “We have seen exponential growth of the sports ecosystem and Hudle over the last 3 years & Sportido coming onboard will help us accelerate towards our vision of making ‘recreational sports’ India’s primary form of fitness & exercise.”
Started in 2018, Hudle is a mobile app that allows sports enthusiasts to discover and book 40+ sports in 1000+ venues across the country. Hudle also recently launched its community feature with the “groups” section on the app which allows users to discover & connect with other players.
Hudle’s consumer platform is complemented by an inventory management and invoicing software for sports venues, that enables smooth management of daily operations. Hudle is backed by Inflection Point Ventures, Survam Partners and Indian Angel Network. It also has Ajinkya Rahane and Pullela Gopichand as brand ambassadors.
IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023
Nine games like archery, chess, dance and cycling have been confirmed
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
The International Olympic Committee has announced the Olympic Esport Series 2023. The details of the tournament have been released by the committee. The global virtual and simulated sports competition will be held in collaboration with International Federations (IFs) and game publishers.
"The Olympic Esports Series 2023 begins today when both professional and amateur players from around the world are invited to take part in qualification rounds across a host of the featured games," said the official release for the tournament.
The series will culminate in live, in-personal finals with qualifying players participating in the Olympic Esports Finals 2023, which will take place at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from 22 to 25 June.
The initially confirmed featured games across nine sports are:
- Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow),
- Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS),
- Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com),
- Cycling (UCI, Zwift),
- Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)
- Motor sport (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo).
- Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta),
- Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)
- Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash),
Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said: Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had incorporated virtual/simulation versions of traditional sports in parallel to Paris Olympics. It is encouraging to see that the IOC is continuing to embrace esports, and I have full confidence that it will soon be included as a medal sport, just like the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has done with the Asian Games and AIMAG. Although the physical aspect of traditional esports game titles such as DOTA and League of Legends may not be apparent when esports athletes compete, the IOC has included certain games like Zwift and Virtual Taekwondo; where the esports athletes compete in a virtual reality environment and have to physically move their bodies, such as cycling or taekwondo. This inclusion will help dispel the misunderstanding that esports does not involve physical movements.
The integration of a broad selection of esports game titles and genres into major multi-sport events is a crucial step in making esports accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, caste, creed, ability, and other factors, aligning with the Olympic Movement's values of inclusivity.
With the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport in India, we are thrilled to see traditional sports such as chess and motorsports thriving in video game form, thereby adding to the growth of the community and the development of the sector."
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, the next-gen marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming & lifestyle: "Not only is this a big leap for the Esports industry, but the fact that even amateur players get a shot at it makes it all the more special. That’s a big win for us since it will encourage gamers of all sizes, all across the world, to interact, compete, and grow the esports industry as a whole. Here’s wishing a grand success and a big win. "
Avatar Too? How brands are directly engaging with consumers
Industry watchers talk about the scope of brands adopting digital avatars in the metaverse
By Shantanu David | Mar 2, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
From roadside hoardings announcing their wares to ads popping up on personal devices on our very wakening, brands have come a long way in how they engage with us, and the media they use are always evolving.
And while hyper-personalization is the current name of the game, nowhere is that more evident than in the metaverse, and more specifically, in the way we’re supposed to interact within it, via avatars.
Evolution in engagement
Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect, muses that first there was the internet, then there was social media, and now, there’s the metaverse. “As online social experiences evolve, younger generations will take to it like fish to water. However, with the metaverse, the pace hasn’t been up to expectations. While brands have been increasingly investing in creating experiences, consumers haven’t been engaging with them at the same pace. The reason is not too hard to decipher; fewer avenues to experience it and even lesser awareness among the populace.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Director, Business & Innovation, DViO Digital, says that a person’s avatar represents the person's identity and characteristics, and is the third dimension of a user. The first is how users behave and get perceived in the real world, and the second is the kind of reality they create in the digital world, like on Instagram and Snapchat. And then this third one is in the Metaverse.
“It gives the users another chance to be what they want to be, and precisely this is what brands should keep in mind while advertising and marketing to these audiences/avatars. Sometimes, it's not about reinventing the wheel. Fundamentals of business and marketing are very much applicable here. All the products companies create for physical/digital consumption can also be created for Metaverse. An example is Gucci's digital version of the bag on the Roblox marketplace. Similarly, other services like events, concerts, support, training, and courses marketers create today can be in the Metaverse.”
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology at Blink Digital points out that the metaverse allows for experiences that would not be possible or those that can be amplified far more than is possible in the real world. “Brands can create custom wearables for users' avatars that are memorable and unique - for example - Australian Open wearables in the metaverse changed a user's avatar into a giant tennis ball!”
Speaking of the metaverse...
Robert Godinho, Managing Director, Media.Monks India, asserts that conversations are key in an aggressively diminishing consumer attention span. Interactivity, therefore, is the only way to further hold consumer attention. The media company has already created a slew of avatars for brands and personalities, melding together real and virtual aspects of a person into a marketable individual.
“Open forum spaces like the metaverse are ideal for brands to engage in such conversations, rather than having one-sided communications fed down consumers' throats. For a brand to truly be a part of a conversation in the metaverse, it needs to be an integral part of the journey and experience of the ecosystem. To suddenly pop up in one's ecosystem would only repel the participants on the platform,” notes Godinho.
That being said, the metaverse is providing an environment which enables brands and audiences to engage in an interactive and immersive experience. According to Aashutosh Katre, Director, Yellow Seed, digital avatars humanise the brands and allow them to offer their savvy audiences a closer look and feel through various formats such as virtual stores, events, activities, and more.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that in the metaverse, “...Direct-to-Avatar (D2A) is developing and is focused on selling new goods to customers' digital twins. Companies are now efficiently reaching a global consumer base for gaming, real-time product testing, and purchases.”
“So from a brand perspective, they can explore innovative and fun ways to interact with their audiences. I don't think it's different from normal digital advertising per se, it's just another leg, on a more immersive medium, that can be leveraged to create differentiated experiences,” says Ahmad.
“The global yet targeted reach of such virtual environments allows brands to enhance the efficacy of communication campaigns and drive richer and quicker conversations. Brands also are able to build trust and nurture loyalty amongst its audience who effectively turn into communities, further cascading their influence into their personal networks,” says Katre.
“While digital advertising was also an intriguing topic at one point, it has become as common as reading the newspaper. Metaverse stands out, by its ability to customise individual experiences, compared to other social networking counterparts,” says Mukherjee, adding, “Once both individuals and brands start seeking more personalised branded experiences, the real boom in metaverse can be expected. One doling out the experience, while the other queuing up to get it.”
Godinho also cautions that brands must remember that their evolution in the metaverse needs to be with the adoption of such technology and not a force feed, concluding, “In my opinion, to enter the metaverse brands need to further develop build out and make popular their avatars on existing platforms (Instagram, Facebook, etc). Only once your avatar is accepted in the social media ecosystem will it be accepted into the new web 3.0 world.”
NoBroker raises $5 million from Google
The company reportedly said the funding will help it reach out to more customers across current and new cities and streamline the entire real estate journey with the help of technology
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 7:23 PM | 1 min read
Real estate platform NoBroker has raised $5 million from Google as part of its Series E round. The existing investors of the company include General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Moore Strategic Ventures in this venture.
The company reportedly said the funding will help it reach out to more customers across current and new cities and streamline the entire real estate journey with the help of technology.
“The current funding will help us reach out to more customers across current and new cities, and help us streamline the entire real estate journey from search to shifting into your house to even managing your society seamlessly with the help of technology,” said Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology and product officer of NoBroker.com, was reported as saying by some media reports.
Amit Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of NoBroker.com., reportedly said, “Demand for renting and buying is both in full swing. We are excited to partner with Google to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users.”
Govt platform set up to address social media plaints
Media reports say social media companies will be part of the platform and will have address user grievances via the portal
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:33 AM | 1 min read
The government has set a platform to look into complaints against social media companies, media reports say.
The complaints will be further escalated to three sub-committees.
Media reports say tech giants like Google and Meta will be asked to be part of the platform for addressing user complaints.
They will also be required to respond to grievances on the portal.
HiveMinds onboards new clients HomeLane and Zydus Lifesciences
The agency will be spearheading customer acquisition for HomeLane: India's finest - personalized home interiors and ecommerce growth for Zydus Lifesciences
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:19 PM | 2 min read
HiveMinds, a digital marketing agency and the digital specialist of Madison World, further establishes its leadership position by winning mandates for some of the leading brands. The agency will be spearheading customer acquisition for HomeLane: India's finest - personalized home interiors and ecommerce growth for Zydus Lifesciences.
An early entrant in India’s digital marketing scene, HiveMinds has pioneered the digital space - be it SEO, Performance & Paid Campaigns, Digital Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Digital Branding, or Creative and Content services. The agency’s new client acquisitions, in the face of multi-agency pitches, establishes HiveMinds to be one of the most sought out digital agencies with a diverse and talented team working towards transforming businesses. The series of new clients vary in sectors, ranging from retail, interior solutions to healthcare.
Commenting on their wins, Jyothrimayee J T, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds says, “Over the years we have developed expertise in almost all key sectors, be it ecommerce, ed-tech, fin-tech, or BFSI. Therefore, we are able to customise service offerings to best suit sector specific client requirements. We are delighted to onboard our new accounts and we look forward to taking these brands to the next level of growth with our expertise in digital media and analytics.”
HiveMinds acts as a strategy partner for its clients and owns the overall digital growth mandate.With its current mandates, the agency is developing a strong and sustainable lead across geographies, industries and startup ecosystem in India. Some other brands who have given ecommerce mandates to HiveMinds in the recent past are Sugar cosmetics, LifeScan and Kapiva.
Taboola beta tests integrating generative AI like ChatGPT to its ad platform
The move will help revolutionise ad creation for advertisers
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Taboola ann
ounced it is experimenting wit h integrating generative AI, in cluding ChatGPT by OpenAI, int o its ad platform. One application of the new technology enables advertisers to use AI to generate optimized ads, titles and content, to take their advertisingcampaigns to the next level.With this application, advertisers will be able to quickly generate multiple ad variations using natural language processing and machine learning, allowing them to choose creative content based on their queries with the ultimate goal of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns. The AI-generated ads will also be optimized for high performance using data from tens of billions of engagements, which Taboola’s ads generate every year, ensur ing maximum impact and reach f or advertisers. The Company is also exploring other ways to apply AI to make its business more effective andefficient."We are thrilled to be experim enting with ways we can integr ate cutting-edge generative AI technology into our platform, including the highly advanced ChatGPT," said Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO of Taboola. "We believe AI technologies will revolutionize the way advertisers create and optimize their ads to drive pe rformance, providing them with additional tools they need to succeed in the fast-pacedworl d of online advertising."Taboola's new AI-powered ad cr eation tool is currently in li mited Beta testing with the go al of making it initially avai lable to advertisers later thi s year.
