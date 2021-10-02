Goa first state to provide 100% vaccinations: Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister, Pramod Sawant has said that after becoming the first state in the country to do 100% vaccination Goa will complete all its 2nd doze vaccinations starting October 30.

“Goa is the first state to provide 100% vaccinations and the state has provided 100% free treatment in private hospitals during covid 2nd wave. From October 30 Goa will complete all its promised 2nd dose vaccinations.”

He was speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now during the webcast of the Visionary talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

Sawant said that during the second wave Goa ramped up its medical infrastructure by increasing its bed capacity, the number of oxygenated beds and LMO oxygen tents and oxygen plants were set up. “We set up 6 oxygen plants using PMO funds and another two plants through CSR. Two LMO tanks have been set up. A separate super specialty hospital fully covid district hospital has been started.”

While speaking on financial reforms, he said added that Covid-19, Goa is the first state to have adopt and implement financial reforms. Approximately Rs 500 crore has been paid through RXIL platform to MSMEs. Goa has also been implementing discounting of bills which is not only beneficial for MSME’ but also for non-MSME sectors. This year NABARD loans have increased from Rs 60 crores to Rs 500 crores.

Sawant said, during Covid, Goa has unveiled its long-awaited Tourism Policy besides implementing Goa start-up policy 2021.IT policy, Goa Telecom Infrastructure Policy, industrial and land revenue reforms and ease of doing business.

On Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) making inroads in Goa, he said the party could not get any benefit in 2017 assembly elections. He said, people of Goa are very smart and not easily misled. They know how the AAP government is running in Delhi and how covid management is a complete mess in Delhi.

Responding to a question on AAP’s statements that it wants to clean Goa politics, Sawant said, “PM Modi has started Clean India Mission(Swatch Bharat Abhiyan) where the youth of country and women have come together. The wind is blowing towards Mr. Modi. In Goa people are with Modi ji and with the party (BJP)… for cleaning of beaches and roads, cleaning agencies have been appointed, so they have no job of cleaning, left here.”

