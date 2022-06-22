Pandemic had a big effect on advertising industry: Bruno Bertelli
The Global CCO of Publicis Worldwide engages in an insightful conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman at Cannes Lions
Bruno Bertelli, Global CCO of Publicis Worldwide, shares with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman his perspective on the pandemic's effect on the industry and the influence of technology and data on advertising.
He also shared his excitement about being back at Cannes.
Watch the full conversation here:
