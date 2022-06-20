Advertisement

e4m@Cannes Lions: Moments from Day 1

We bring to you glimpses straight from the festival of creativity

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 20, 2022 7:42 PM  | 1 min read
Cannes Lions

Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, catches up with Sonali Khanna, Executive Director, Head - Lowe Lintas South, and Priya Balan, Executive Director at Mullen Lintas

Rakesh Induja and Amit Akali, Co-founders of Wondrlab, at the festival of creativity

