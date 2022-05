Cannes Lions announces shortlist jury members for 2022

The shortlist juries will take part in judging entries remotely

Cannes Lions has announced a line-up of global experts from across the creative industries who will shortlist world-class creative work.

The shortlisted work will go on to be judged, awarded and celebrated on the global stage during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 20-24 June 2022.

The Cannes Lions shortlist juries will take part in judging entries remotely from their home locations worldwide.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS comments “The votes that are cast during this crucial stage of judging play a fundamental role in the judging process. This talented line-up of industry experts will bring us one step closer to defining the creative benchmark on the global stage this June. We are extremely grateful to our jurors for their time, dedication and expertise.”

Shortlist jurors for 2022 are announced as follows:

Classic Track:

Film Lions Shortlist Jury

Alex Teodorescu, Executive Producer, Saga Film, Romania

Andy Ventura, Creative Director, The Juju, Argentina

Annika Frankel, Chief Creative Officer, Birde & Frankel, Sweden

Aviu Polanco, VP Creative, Good Mood, Guatemala

Biboy Royong, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, The Philippines

Caroline Riis, Senior Creative, Try, Norway

David Ponce de Leon, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Australia

Diana Flores, Creative Director, The Juju, Peru

Dora Pružincová, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Prague, EMEA

Frances Cooke, Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO, New Zealand

Gigi Lee, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA Group, Malaysia

Haruhisa Morikawa, Senior Creative Director, ADK Creative One Inc., Japan

Ivan Bormaister, Associate Creative Director, M&C Saatchi, UAE

Jens Pfau, Executive Creative Director / Partner, Jung von Matt, Germany

John Oakley, Country Marketing and Insights Manager, IKEA Austria GmbH, Austria

Kosta Schneider, Chief Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Ukraine

Lea Flodgaard, Art Director, &Co, Denmark

Liam Wielopolski, Executive Creative Director, Core, Ireland

Luitgard Hagl, Executive Creative Director and Managing Director, Jung von Matt Limmat, Switzerland

Merel Van den Broeck, Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Belgium

Miguel Andrés Norato Duque, Chief Creative Officer / Partner, The Juju, Colombia

Paulo Pinto, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Portugal

Richard Yu, Regional Chief Creative Officer, ADK, Taiwan

Rocio Cuadra, VP Creative, Only IF, Mexico

Stephane Gaubert, Executive Creative Director, Havas Paris, France

Sumitra Sengupta, Executive Creative Director, FCB India, India

Vijay Anand, Managing Partner / Head of Creative APAC, Vaynermedia, APAC

Vivian Opsteegh, General Manager Films & Content, Media.Monks, Global

Yinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, China

Outdoor Lions, in partnership with Clear Channel, Shortlist Jury

Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief, USA

Chotika Tantipong, Creative Director, CJ Worx, Thailand

Christopher Lee, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Hong Kong

Daniel Payan, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Colombia

Eva Bedon, Creative Director, La Despensa Ingredientes Creativos, Spain

Felipe Manalich, Chief Creative Officer, 1984, Chile

Jeroen Bostoen, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Belgium, Belgium

Jim Hilson, Deputy Executive Creative Director, AMV BBDO, UK

Jouni Seppänen, Creative Director, Ivalo Creative Agency, Finland

Kim Pick, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, New Zealand

Lance Martin, Chief Creative Officer, DonerNorth, Canada

Linnea Gardefjord, Art Director, Patriksson, Sweden

Luciana Salazar, VP Business Development LATAM, Teads, LATAM

Maria Gracia Lotuffo, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Madkind, Ecuador

Marula Vaz, Creative Director, Media.Monks, APAC & EMEA

Mauricio Cortés, Creative Director, DDB Latina Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Mohammed Bahmishan, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Communications KSA, Saudi Arabia

Myra Nussbaum, Chief Creative Officer / President, Havas, USA

Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Orchard, India

Till Hohmann, Chief Creative Officer MENA, Memac Ogilvy, MENA

Zoha Zoya, Creative Director - Experience Design, R/GA, EMEA

Print & Publishing Lions Shortlist Jury

Edson Athayde, CEO & Creative Director, FCB Lisboa, Portugal

Jerker Fagerström, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, Nordics

Joana Mendes, President, Clube de Criação, Brazil

Kim Yu, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, China

Lucia Orlandi, Group Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, USA

Margarita Olivar, Art Director Senior Manager, Accenture Song, Colombia

Marta Caseny, Executive Creative Director, Havas Group, Spain

Radio & Audio Lions Shortlist Jury

Cory Eisentraut, Creative Partner, BBD Perfect Storm, Global

Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head - West, DDB Mudra Group, India

Mauricio Fernandez Maldonado, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group Perú, Peru

Francesco Andrea Poletti, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Italy

Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, USA

Caprice Yu, Global Executive Creative Director, McCann, Global

Craft Track:

Design Lions Shortlist Jury

Gabriele Porta, Creative Director, GittoBattaglia_22, Italy

Hao Tseng, Creative Group Head, Digital Innovation, Leo Burnett, Taiwan

Iwein Vandevyver, Creative Director, Lucy, Belgium

Jelena Fiskus, Creative Director, Studio Sonda, Croatia

Jocelyn Chabanis, Creative Director, Publicis, Global

Kate Smailes, Executive Director, Havas Blvd, Australia

Mieke Hasse, Managing Director, loved GmbH, Germany

Mo Chen, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Shanghai, China

Pablo Maldonado, Executive Creative Director, Grey Dubai, UAE

Samyr Souen, Creative Director / Head of Art, dentsuACHTUNG, Netherlands

Tracey Smith, Head of Design, Deloitte Digital, USA

Film Craft Lions Shortlist Jury

Alison Gordon, Co-founder / Editor, Outsider Editorial, Canada

Anna Green, Head of Production, Grey, Poland

Carla Genoud, Executive Producer, Mamma Team, Spain

Carolina Cordini, Executive Producer, Primo, Argentina

Ethan Mclean, Head of Creative, Milkmoney, Global

Eurydice Gysel, Executive Producer & Managing Director & Partner, CZAR.BE, Belgium

Federico Pepe, Founder & ECD, Le Dictateur Studio, Italy

Han Gao, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Juice, China

Kate Morrison, Director of Production, 72andSunny, USA

Mark Tuthill, Creative Director, Core, Ireland

Meena Ayittey, Film Director, Great Guns, UK

Peter Vegas, Executive Creative Director, FCB Aotearoa, New Zealand

Raquel Gomes da Costa, Head Producer, Fuel Lisboa, Portugal

Ruben Mercadal, Co-Head of Film and Content Production, Droga5, USA

Sue Ahn Yeon, Managing Director, SMUGGLER, USA

Suhana Gordhan, Executive Creative Director, DUKE, South Africa

Thor Jacobsen, Executive Producer / Managing Director, new-land, Denmark

Wendi Chong, Head of Production / Executive Producer, BBH, Singapore

Werner Singer, Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt Donau, Austria

Yosu Arangüena, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Made, Mexico

Industry Craft Lions Shortlist Jury

Ariane Polvani, Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy, Brazil

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder, Director, Elephant Design, India

Devon Hong, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, USA

Emily Sander, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, USA

Javier Lourenço, Director, Bitt Animation, Argentina

Paloma Adrien, Head of Integrated Production, Craft Worldwide, Spain

René Baquero, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Hoy, Colombia

René Chen, Chief Creative Officer, Jones Knowles Ritchie, China

Sinmisola Hughes, Group Creative Director, Insight Publicis, EMEA

Storm Smith, Producer & Diversity Inclusion Accessibility Lead, BBDO LA, USA

Torsak Chuenprapar, Co-Founder / Chief Creative Officer, Wolf Bkk, APAC



Engagement Track: in partnership with the B2B Institute at LinkedIn

Direct Lions Shortlist Jury

Ahmad Salim, Managing Director, Deloitte Digital, New Zealand

Almut Becvar, Creative Director, Studio Riebenbauer, Austria

Ari Elkouby, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Canada

Arthur Tsang, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, China

Aunindo Sen, Senior Creative Director, Leo Burnett MEA, UAE

Aurélie Jarry, Regional Director West Africa, Havas Africa, West Africa

Azsa West, Executive Creative Director, Anomaly, Germany

Camilla Clerke, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, South Africa

Caroline Andersson, Art Director, Åkestam Holst NoA, Sweden

Dror Nachumi, VP Creative, Brukner Yaar Levi, Israel

Geoffrey Hantson, Chief Creative Officer, Happiness, an FCB alliance, Belgium

Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

Maja Folgerø, Co-Founder & Creative Strategist, BUREAU AS, Norway

Mihee Yoon, Executive Creative Director, BBDO, South Korea

Pernille Strom Lundsfryd, Group Creative Director, Hjaltelin Stahl - part of Accenture Song, Denmark

Phianphon Sittichaidecha, Executive Creative Director, Hakuhodo, Thailand

Ricardo Chadwick, Chief Creative Officer, Fahrenheit DDB, Peru

Riccardo Fregoso, Global Executive Creative Director, Publicis, Global

Seema Jaffer, CEO, Bond Advertising, Pakistan

Shotaro Nieda, Creative Director, CHERRY, Japan

Tanya Ponømareva, Creative Director, Boomerang - part of Publicis Groupe, EMEA

Media Lions Shortlist Jury

Alexandra Evan, Vice-President, Publicis Conseil, France

Aly Mustansir, CEO, Medialogic Pakistan Private Limited, Pakistan

Alyce Gillis, Planning Director, Host/Havas, Australia

Andrés Carvajal, Managing Director, Sancho BBDO, Colombia

Anna Podskarbi, Managing Director, OMD Optimum Media, Poland

Audrey Low, Chief Client Officer, Mindshare, China

Brooke Leland, Managing Partner, Jungle Media, Canada

Cuneyt Devrim, CEO, Havas Istanbul, Turkey

Dana Bulat, General Manager, United Media Services, Romania

Ellie Bamford, SVP, Global Head of Media and Connections, R/GA, Global

Elsa Stahura, Head of Comms Planning, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, Netherlands

Eve Pennington, Business Unit Director Diageo Africa, OMD Media Group, South Africa

Fredrik Perulf, Managing Director, Tre Kronor Media Malmö, Sweden

Gabriela Fenton, Head of LATAM, VaynerMedia, LATAM

Gabriela Rodrigues, Head of Culture & Impact, Soko, Brazil

Guillermo Tragant, Regional Head of Creative Works LATAM, Google, LATAM

Jens-Petter Aarhus, Chief Creative Officer, Anorak / NoA, Norway

María Álvarez Gómez, Managing Director, The&Partnership, Spain

Minako Tanaka, Creative Director & Integrated Creative Producer, Hakuhodo DY media partners inc., Japan

Oren Meir, CEO / Chief Creative Officer, Addict Israel, Israel

Racha Makarem, CEO, Starcom ME, MENA

Samanta Giuliani, Executive Strategy Director, The Story Lab, Italy

Sibylle Blümel, Managing Director, Wavemaker, Austria

Subbaraju Alluri, Managing Director - Asia, Genero, Asia

Teemu Neiglick, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, Finland

Traci Dinkins, President, Head of Media, NA, Essence Global, USA

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative, India

PR Lions Shortlist Jury

Alessandro Bono, Senior PR Consultant, Purple & Noise, Italy

Alina Damaschin Ciocirlan, Creative Partner, Rogalski Damaschin, Romania

Brandon Cooke, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB, Global

Brian Melarkey, Head of Creative Strategy, FleishmanHillard, Global

Christian Sánchez Mac Donald, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Peru

Cristian Rocha, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, MADE, Mexico

Dana Tahir, General Manager, Red Havas ME, UAE

Deepshikha Dharmara, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, APAC

Eloi Asseline, CEO, Weber Shandwick, France

Eugenia Lagemann, Board Member, fischerAppelt, Germany

Jacky Lung, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, TOPic & Loong, China

Joe Abou-Khaled, Regional Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO, MENA

Karyn Arkell, Founder and Managing Director, The Grace Agency, New Zealand

Laura Deknock, Strategist, mortierbrigade, Belgium

Lena Ng, Senior Advisor, Distilleri Group, Singapore

Luisa García, Partner and CEO Europe, LLYC, Spain

Motoko Kunita, Executive Officer, PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Japan

Noelia Chessari, Founder & CEO, NINCH Communication Company, Argentina

Peter Lindgren, Creative Director, Carve, Sweden

Sebastian Jensen, Creative Director, Publicis Danmark, Denmark

Seema Sharma, Creative Director, Edelman, Netherlands

Suvi Lähde, Executive Creative Director, SEK | Part of GREY, Finland

Zeynep Sungu, Marketing & Corporate Comms Director, Nestlé, Turkey

Social & Influencer Lions Shortlist Jury

Emanuele Viora, Executive Creative Director, ACNE – a Deloitte business, Italy

Emma Harman, Chief Client Officer, Whalar, EMEA

Evelyn Tan Su Lin, Creative Director, Publicis, Singapore

Felipe de Souza Silva, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, GANA, Brazil

Guillaume Rebbot, Creative Director, BETC Paris, France

Jim Coleman, CEO, We Are Social UK, Global

Laura Petruccelli, Executive Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein and Partners, USA

Liane Siebenhaar, Managing Director Digital Engagement & Creative Strategy, Accenture Song, Germany

Loyiso Twala, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Johannesburg, South Africa

Maria Lashari, Global Creative Lead, H&M, Brand & Identity, Global

Miranda Hipwell, Group Managing Director, adam&eveDDB, UK

Rodolfo Fernandes, Creative Director, AKQA Bloom, USA

Samira Rafi, Chief Creative Officer, Boomerang Communication, Morocco

Sasha Shor, Executive Creative Director, Global Samsung, R/GA, Global

Shoji Taniguchi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Digital Inc., Japan

Yi Liu, Content+, General Manager, Mindshare, China

Entertainment Track: In Partnership with Unity

Entertainment Lions Shortlist Jury

Antoine Nazaret, Senior Director, Digital Marketing, NBA, Asia

Barry Smyth, Vice President, APAC Marketing, Netflix, APAC

Marco Salvador, General Creative Director, MullenLowe Delta, Ecuador

Matthew Murphy, Global Chief Creative Officer, 72andSunny, Global

Michelle Stansel, Vice President Consumer Marketing, Arts & Entertainment, IMG, Global

Patrícia Moura, Head of Content, GUT, Brazil

Shana Barry, Head of Celebrity, Entertainment & Influencers, Anheuser-Busch, USA

Experience Track:

Brand Experience & Activation Lions Shortlist Jury

Alejandro Bermudez, Regional Creative Director, Commonwealth McCann, South America West

Avi Inbar, Executive Creative & Design Director, IHS (in house studio), Israel

Carlos Tolmos, Chief Creative Officer, Circus Grey, Peru

Dilma Campos, CEO, Outra Praia, Brazil

Ed Leamy, Head of Innovation, BBDO, Ireland

Elisabet Fischer, Creative Director & Managing Partner, Volt, Sweden

Esther Overmars, Regional Creative Director, Dawn, Netherlands

Francesco Napoleone, Executive Creative Director, Accenture Song, Italy

Gazal Jain, Executive Creative Director, Havas, India

Ha Nguyen, Creative Director, VMLY&R Group Vietnam, APAC

Helen Rhodes, Strategy Lead, BBH London, UK

Jabulani Sigege, Executive Creative Director, Machine, South Africa

Josephine Lin, Group Creative Director, Unisurf Digital Marketing, Taiwan

Kusuma Ruchakityanon, Creative Director, Sour Bangkok, Thailand

Kyra von Mutius, Co-Founder, Partners Creative Consultancy, Germany

Leanne Fremar, Chief Brand Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Global

Mohammad Akrum Hossain, Group Creative Director, Grey, Bangladesh

Mooren Bofill, Partner and Creative Director Design, One Twenty Three West Communications Llp, Canada

Ozge Guven, Design Director, TBWA Istanbul, Turkey

Pablo Dominguez Agregan, Creative Director, 180heartbeats + JUNG v. MATT, Poland

Paola Escalante, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Mexico

Paula Mandraccio, Founder, Bra, Argentina

Pete Johnson, Global Head of Creation, The LEGO Agency, LEGO, Denmark

Philippe Fass, Executive Creative Director, Happiness, Belgium

Radu Pilat, Managing Partner, Heist Industries, Romania

Silvio Maldonado, Chief Creative Officer, Plutón, Uruguay

Stan Lim, Chief Creative Officer, Creative, Dentsu, Singapore

Mobile Lions Shortlist Jury

Anusheela Saha, Group Creative Director, FCB, India

Daniel Ottoni, Chief Creative Officer, TracyLocke Brasil DDB, Brazil

Debbie Ellison, Global Chief Digital Officer, VMLY&R Commerce, Global

Laurent Thevenet, Head of Creative Technology, Publicis Groupe, APAC, Middle East & Africa

Margot Helfter, Creative Director, Betc Fullsix, France

Rodrigo Moran, Global Head of Creative of WhatsApp, Meta, Global

Heloísa Santana, President, AMPRO, Brazil

Health Track:

Health & Wellness Lions Shortlist Jury

Alok Gadkar, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Tuesday, UAE

Anna Gallais, Deputy Managing Director, Switzerland, Weber Shandwick, Global

Augé Reichenberg, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Global

Camilo Carvajal, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis / Digitas, Colombia

Diego Ortiz Gallego, Chief Creative Officer, DDB México, Mexico

Gemma Hudson, Executive Vice President - Health Innovation & Growth, WE Communications, APAC

Lilianna Vazquez, Group Art Supervisor, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, USA

Lou Shipley, Creative Director, Havas Lynx, UK

Mai Kaneda, Associate Creative Director, McCann Health, Japan

Manuel Frank, Global Creative Chair for Health, Edelman, Global

Matt McNally, Global President, Dentsu Health, Global

