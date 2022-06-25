Best ever Cannes Lions for India: 47 metals come home
Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals
The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world as the industry clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With an unprecedented five Grand Prix wins in a year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent is getting home a total of 47 metals this year. Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals.
Here’s the overall performance of India at Cannes Level Festival of Creativity 2022:
|
Category
|
Entries
|
Shortlist
|
Metals
|
Grand Prix
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Brand Experience & Activation
|
71
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
Creative B2B
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Creative Business Transformation
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Creative Commerce
|
14
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Creative Data
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Creative Effectiveness
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Creative Strategy
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Design
|
37
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Digital Craft
|
16
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Direct
|
90
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Entertainment
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Entertainment Lions For Music
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Entertainment Lions For Sport
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Film
|
81
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Film Craft
|
36
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Glass: The Lion For Change
|
16
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Health & Wellness
|
92
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Industry Craft
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Innovation
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Media
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
Mobile
|
19
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Outdoor
|
56
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Pharma
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
PR
|
46
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Print & Publishing
|
22
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Radio & Audio
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Social & Influencer
|
59
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
Sustainable Development Goals
|
28
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Titanium
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Grand Total
|
921
|
121
|
5
|
8
|
17
|
15
|
47
While the maximum entries were sent to Health & Wellness Lions, maximum shortlists came in Social & Influencer Lions. The maxium Lions came from Radio & Audio (6), Media (5), and Brand Experience & Activation, Direct, and Radio & Audio (4 each).
|
Most Entries
|
Most Shortlists
|
Most Wins
|
Health & Wellness
|
Social & Influencer
|
Radio & Audio
|
92
|
14
|
6
It is interesting to note that India’s entry to the Festival saw a rise of 32% this year as a total of 921 entries were sent as compared to last year’s 699. There were 77 shortlists last year as compared to 121 this year, and 22 metals against 47 of this year.
|
2021
|
2022
|
Entries
|
699
|
921
|
Shortlists
|
77
|
121
|
Winners
|
22
|
47
Most Successful Campaigns
A total of sixteen campaigns won at the prestigious Festival of Creativity this year. The top three were Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ with a total of 12 metals, FCB’s ‘Chatpat’ with 8 metals, and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ with 5 metals.
|
Campaign
|
Agency
|
Metals
|
Titanium
|
Grand Prix
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
The Unflitered History Tour
|
Dentsu Creative
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
12
|
Chatpat
|
FCB
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
Shah Rukh Khan My Ad
|
Ogilvy
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
Most Successful Agencies
While a total of 16 agencies (including 1 brand - BYJUS) got their campaigns shortlisted this year, nine could turn those shortlists into metals.
The maximum metals were grabbed by FCB including three gold, five silver, and 6 bronze. It was followed by Dentsu Creative with an astonishing three Grand Prix-haul along with one gold, four silver, three bronze, and one titanium Lions. On third spot was VMLY&R + VMLY&R Commerce with seven metals including one Grand Prix, one gold, four silver, and one bronze metal.
|
Agency
|
Shortlists
|
Metals
|
Grand Prix
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Titanium
|
Total
|
Points
|
Dentsu Creative
|
24
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
201
|
FCB
|
33
|
-
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
-
|
14
|
131
|
Ogilvy India
|
13
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
95
|
VMLY&R
|
15
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
7
|
91
|
Leo Burnett
|
9
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
46
|
DDB Mudra
|
7 + (1)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
3
|
21
|
McCann
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
17
|
BYJU's (Dora Digs)
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
11
|
BBDO India
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
8
|
Memesys Culture Lab + Publicis Singapore)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Landor & Fitch
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Mindshare
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Enormous Brands
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Animal
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Isobar
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Early Man Films
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total
|
121
|
5
|
8
|
18
|
14
|
2
|
47
|
630
5 Grand Prix Haul
It is the first time that India has bagged five Grand Prix in one year at Cannes Lions. The coveted campaigns to win this laurel are ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ (3) by Dentsu Creative, ‘The Killer Pack’ (1) by VMLY&R, and ‘The Missing Chapter’ (1) by Leo Burnett.
|
Campaign
|
Agency
|
Grand Prix
|
The Unfiltered History Tour
|
Dentsu Creative
|
3
|
The Killer Pack
|
VMLY&R
|
1
|
The Missing Chapter
|
Leo Burnett
|
1
Two Titanium Lions
In its first-ever Titanium Lion win, the Indian contingent picked it for two campaigns: Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’.
|
Campaign
|
Agency
|
Titanium
|
The Unfiltered History Tour
|
Dentsu Creative
|
1
|
Shah Rukh Khan My Ad
|
Ogilvy
|
1
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube