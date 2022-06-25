Best ever Cannes Lions for India: 47 metals come home

Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world as the industry clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With an unprecedented five Grand Prix wins in a year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent is getting home a total of 47 metals this year. Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals.

Here’s the overall performance of India at Cannes Level Festival of Creativity 2022:

Category Entries Shortlist Metals Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze Total Brand Experience & Activation 71 10 1 0 3 0 4 Creative B2B 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 Creative Business Transformation 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 Creative Commerce 14 4 0 2 0 0 2 Creative Data 12 2 0 1 0 0 1 Creative Effectiveness 20 1 0 0 0 1 1 Creative Strategy 29 0 0 0 0 0 0 Design 37 6 0 0 0 0 0 Digital Craft 16 4 0 1 0 0 1 Direct 90 9 0 2 0 2 4 Entertainment 9 1 0 0 1 0 1 Entertainment Lions For Music 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 Entertainment Lions For Sport 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 Film 81 8 0 0 1 2 3 Film Craft 36 8 0 0 0 0 0 Glass: The Lion For Change 16 2 0 0 0 1 1 Health & Wellness 92 5 1 0 2 0 3 Industry Craft 13 1 0 0 1 0 1 Innovation 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 Media 72 12 0 1 3 1 5 Mobile 19 4 0 0 1 0 1 Outdoor 56 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pharma 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 PR 46 13 0 0 0 3 3 Print & Publishing 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 Radio & Audio 17 7 1 0 1 2 4 Social & Influencer 59 14 1 1 2 2 6 Sustainable Development Goals 28 6 1 0 1 0 2 Titanium 11 2 0 2 2 Grand Total 921 121 5 8 17 15 47

While the maximum entries were sent to Health & Wellness Lions, maximum shortlists came in Social & Influencer Lions. The maxium Lions came from Radio & Audio (6), Media (5), and Brand Experience & Activation, Direct, and Radio & Audio (4 each).

Most Entries Most Shortlists Most Wins Health & Wellness Social & Influencer Radio & Audio 92 14 6

It is interesting to note that India’s entry to the Festival saw a rise of 32% this year as a total of 921 entries were sent as compared to last year’s 699. There were 77 shortlists last year as compared to 121 this year, and 22 metals against 47 of this year.

2021 2022 Entries 699 921 Shortlists 77 121 Winners 22 47



Most Successful Campaigns

A total of sixteen campaigns won at the prestigious Festival of Creativity this year. The top three were Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ with a total of 12 metals, FCB’s ‘Chatpat’ with 8 metals, and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ with 5 metals.

Campaign Agency Metals Titanium Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze Total The Unflitered History Tour Dentsu Creative 1 3 1 4 3 12 Chatpat FCB 0 0 2 3 3 8 Shah Rukh Khan My Ad Ogilvy 1 0 2 1 1 5

Most Successful Agencies

While a total of 16 agencies (including 1 brand - BYJUS) got their campaigns shortlisted this year, nine could turn those shortlists into metals.

The maximum metals were grabbed by FCB including three gold, five silver, and 6 bronze. It was followed by Dentsu Creative with an astonishing three Grand Prix-haul along with one gold, four silver, three bronze, and one titanium Lions. On third spot was VMLY&R + VMLY&R Commerce with seven metals including one Grand Prix, one gold, four silver, and one bronze metal.

Agency Shortlists Metals Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze Titanium Total Points Dentsu Creative 24 3 1 4 3 1 12 201 FCB 33 - 3 5 6 - 14 131 Ogilvy India 13 - 2 2 1 1 6 95 VMLY&R 15 1 1 4 1 - 7 91 Leo Burnett 9 1 - 1 - - 2 46 DDB Mudra 7 + (1) - - 1 2 - 3 21 McCann 2 - 1 - 1 17 BYJU's (Dora Digs) 4 - - 1 - - 1 11 BBDO India 5 - - - 1 - 1 8 Memesys Culture Lab + Publicis Singapore) 2 - - - - - - 2 Landor & Fitch 2 - - - - - - 2 Mindshare 1 - - - - - - 1 Enormous Brands 1 - 1 Animal 1 - - - - - - 1 Isobar 1 - - - - - - 1 Early Man Films 1 - - - - - - 1 Total 121 5 8 18 14 2 47 630

5 Grand Prix Haul

It is the first time that India has bagged five Grand Prix in one year at Cannes Lions. The coveted campaigns to win this laurel are ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ (3) by Dentsu Creative, ‘The Killer Pack’ (1) by VMLY&R, and ‘The Missing Chapter’ (1) by Leo Burnett.







Campaign Agency Grand Prix The Unfiltered History Tour Dentsu Creative 3 The Killer Pack VMLY&R 1 The Missing Chapter Leo Burnett 1

Two Titanium Lions

In its first-ever Titanium Lion win, the Indian contingent picked it for two campaigns: Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’.

Campaign Agency Titanium The Unfiltered History Tour Dentsu Creative 1 Shah Rukh Khan My Ad Ogilvy 1









