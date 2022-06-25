Advertisement

Best ever Cannes Lions for India: 47 metals come home

Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals

e4m by Mansi Sharma
Published: Jun 25, 2022 9:23 AM  | 4 min read
cannes stage

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world as the industry clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With an unprecedented five Grand Prix wins in a year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent is getting home a total of 47 metals this year. Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals. 

Here’s the overall performance of India at Cannes Level Festival of Creativity 2022:

Category

Entries

Shortlist

Metals

Grand Prix

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Brand Experience & Activation

71

10

1

0

3

0

4

Creative B2B

9

0

0

0

0

0

0

Creative Business Transformation

8

1

0

0

0

1

1

Creative Commerce

14

4

0

2

0

0

2

Creative Data

12

2

0

1

0

0

1

Creative Effectiveness

20

1

0

0

0

1

1

Creative Strategy

29

0

0

0

0

0

0

Design

37

6

0

0

0

0

0

Digital Craft

16

4

0

1

0

0

1

Direct

90

9

0

2

0

2

4

Entertainment

9

1

0

0

1

0

1

Entertainment Lions For Music

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

Entertainment Lions For Sport

20

0

0

0

0

0

0

Film

81

8

0

0

1

2

3

Film Craft

36

8

0

0

0

0

0

Glass: The Lion For Change

16

2

0

0

0

1

1

Health & Wellness

92

5

1

0

2

0

3

Industry Craft

13

1

0

0

1

0

1

Innovation

4

1

0

0

1

0

1

Media

72

12

0

1

3

1

5

Mobile

19

4

0

0

1

0

1

Outdoor

56

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pharma

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

PR

46

13

0

0

0

3

3

Print & Publishing

22

0

0

0

0

0

0

Radio & Audio

17

7

1

0

1

2

4

Social & Influencer

59

14

1

1

2

2

6

Sustainable Development Goals

28

6

1

0

1

0

2

Titanium

11

2

0

2

2

Grand Total

921

121

5

8

17

15

47

While the maximum entries were sent to Health & Wellness Lions, maximum shortlists came in Social & Influencer Lions. The maxium Lions came from Radio & Audio (6), Media (5), and Brand Experience & Activation, Direct, and Radio & Audio (4 each). 

Most Entries

Most Shortlists

Most Wins

Health & Wellness

Social & Influencer

Radio & Audio

92

14

6

It is interesting to note that India’s entry to the Festival saw a rise of 32% this year as a total of 921 entries were sent as compared to last year’s 699. There were 77 shortlists last year as compared to 121 this year, and 22 metals against 47 of this year. 

2021

2022

Entries

699

921

Shortlists

77

121

Winners

22

47


Most Successful Campaigns

A total of sixteen campaigns won at the prestigious Festival of Creativity this year. The top three were Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ with a total of 12 metals, FCB’s ‘Chatpat’ with 8 metals, and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ with 5 metals. 

Campaign

Agency

Metals

Titanium

Grand Prix

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

The Unflitered History Tour

Dentsu Creative

1

3

1

4

3

12

Chatpat

FCB

0

0

2

3

3

8

Shah Rukh Khan My Ad

Ogilvy

1

0

2

1

1

5

Most Successful Agencies

While a total of 16 agencies (including 1 brand - BYJUS) got their campaigns shortlisted this year, nine could turn those shortlists into metals. 

The maximum metals were grabbed by FCB including three gold, five silver, and 6 bronze. It was followed by Dentsu Creative with an astonishing three Grand Prix-haul along with one gold, four silver, three bronze, and one titanium Lions. On third spot was VMLY&R + VMLY&R Commerce with seven metals including one Grand Prix, one gold, four silver, and one bronze metal. 

Agency

Shortlists

Metals

Grand Prix

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Titanium

Total

Points

Dentsu Creative

24

3

1

4

3

1

12

201

FCB

33

-

3

5

6

-

14

131

Ogilvy India

13

-

2

2

1

1

6

95

VMLY&R

15

1

1

4

1

-

7

91

Leo Burnett

9

1

-

1

-

-

2

46

DDB Mudra

7 + (1)

-

-

1

2

-

3

21

McCann

2

-

1

-

1

17

BYJU's (Dora Digs)

4

-

-

1

-

-

1

11

BBDO India

5

-

-

-

1

-

1

8

Memesys Culture Lab + Publicis Singapore)

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

Landor & Fitch

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

Mindshare

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Enormous Brands

1

-

1

Animal

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Isobar

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Early Man Films

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Total

121

5

8

18

14

2

47

630

5 Grand Prix Haul

It is the first time that India has bagged five Grand Prix in one year at Cannes Lions. The coveted campaigns to win this laurel are ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ (3) by Dentsu Creative, ‘The Killer Pack’ (1) by VMLY&R, and ‘The Missing Chapter’ (1) by Leo Burnett. 



Campaign

Agency

Grand Prix

The Unfiltered History Tour

Dentsu Creative

3

The Killer Pack

VMLY&R

1

The Missing Chapter

Leo Burnett

1

Two Titanium Lions

In its first-ever Titanium Lion win, the Indian contingent picked it for two campaigns: Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’. 

Campaign

Agency

Titanium

The Unfiltered History Tour

Dentsu Creative

1

Shah Rukh Khan My Ad

Ogilvy

1




