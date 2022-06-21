e4m Video Story: Amit Wadhwa on being back at Cannes Lions after two years, & more
Wadhwa also tells e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman five things an agency of future must have
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, speaks to e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman on being back at Cannes Lions after two years, what he missed the most about physically attending the festival, and five things, he thinks, an agency of future must have.
Listen in to the whole conversation here
