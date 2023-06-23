‘There won’t be a successor to Amer Jaleel’
MullenLowe's Global CEO, Kristen Cavallo, and Subbu, the India CEO, speak to e4m on the sidelines of Cannes Lions about doing away with the joint leadership model and more
At the ongoing Cannes Lions, Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT, caught up with MullenLowe's Global CEO, Kristen Cavallo and Subbu, the India CEO, who revealed that there won’t be a successor to Amer Jaleel on a Group level.
They further shared that they were confident that doing away with the joint leadership model within the agencies was the 'right' decision as it would bring in clarity and a greater focus.
Watch the video for the full conversation.
Cannes Lions 2023: Day 4 in Pictures
Here's how the Indian contingent made its presence felt at the festival of creativity
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Rajdeepak Das and Sukesh Nayak
Team Ogilvy India
‘We are not in the business of stunts’
Tina Allan, FCB Global Partner, Data Science and Connections talks about the future of the legacy agency, Cannes wins and more
By Neeta Nair | Jun 23, 2023 8:02 AM | 1 min read
FCB marked 150 years of its existence at the Cannes Lions 2023. Tina Allan, FCB Global Partner, Data Science and Connections speaks to Neeta Nair of IMPACT Magazine about the future of this legacy agency, and about the prospects for FCB/Six which has recently made its foray into India. FCB won India's first Gold this year at Cannes Lions.
Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags Grand Prix; total 7 metals for the country on Day 4
Apart from the Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness category, India won one gold, two silver and three bronze in 5 categories
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jun 23, 2023 6:32 AM | 3 min read
On Day 4 of Cannes Lions 2023, India secured a total of seven metals, including a Grand Prix won by Ogilvy India in the Creative Effectiveness Lions category for their My Ad campaign with Shah Rukh Khan for Cadbury. With seven more metals, India’s tally now stands at 23.
Supporting Local Retailers This Diwali | Not Just A Cadbury Ad Campaign Video
Apart from the Grand Prix, India bagged one gold, two silver, and three bronze. These metals were won in five categories - Creative Effectiveness Lions,
Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Creative Business Transformation Lions, Innovation Lions, Creative Strategy Lions.
Here are the winners -
Creative Effectiveness Lions
Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad, Mondelez Cadbury Celebration, Ogilvy Mumbai – Grand Prix (The media partner for the campaign was Wavemaker - Mumbai.)
Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad, Mondelez Cadbury Celebration, Ogilvy Mumbai – Silver Lion
Brand Experience & Activation Lions
Airtel 175 Replayed, Airtel, Leo Burnett Mumbai – Gold Lion
Suraksha ka Teeka, Mortein, Dentsu Creative – Bronze Lion
Creative Business Transformation Lions
Lay’s Smart Farm, Lay’s, Leo Burnett Mumbai – Silver Lion
Innovation Lions
Lays Smart Farm, Lay’s, Leo Burnett Mumbai – Bronze Lion
Creative Strategy Lions
The Missing Chapter, P&G, Whisper, Leo Burnett Mumbai – Bronze Lion
India bagged no metal in the Mobile Lions, Creative Commerce category. India has sent 809 entries.
Sharing excitement about their big win, Chief Creative Officers of Ogilvy India Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak said, “We are overjoyed and humbled to be given the Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness for ‘SRK-My-Ad’. This is a result of the dedication and effort of our fabulous teams at Ogilvy and Mondelez.
We also thank Rephrase and Wavemaker for their valuable role in making our idea a reality.
This Lion the biggest acknowledgment of how this campaign has helped over 200,000 small stores across India through a tough time. This is personalisation at scale and more importantly, generosity at scale."
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett and BBH India, too shared his happiness. "I am proud that this year we are winning for five cases across brands - Airtel, Lays, Oreo and Whisper. And we are wining for categories that matter to us - brand experience, creative data, social and influencer and so on. This is testimony to the culture of new-age work that we have built at Leo Burnett over the last five years. The recognitions are special because they point to a bold and globally competitive culture of creativity at Leo Burnett - a culture that fires for the biggest brands and businesses in the country."
Team Dentsu Creative shared, "Winning a second bronze is truly special. We have poured our hearts and souls into this project, making this recognition even more rewarding and the exact boost of motivation we needed to surpass ourselves next year. The enthusiasm shared by the Mortein team further fuels our determination. With such support and energy, there is no doubt that we will raise the bar even higher next year."
Our partnership with BCCI has worked like a charm: Raja Rajamannar
Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard shares his insights on the brand's India plans and more
By Simran Sabherwal | Jun 22, 2023 1:55 PM | 1 min read
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard shares his insights on the evolution of the relationship between the CMO and CFO & CTO, how an experience-led marketing strategy has helped Mastercard increase its brand salience, Mastercard’s India plans and how the association with BCCI has worked like a charm for the brand.
Not months but years have gone into our winning campaigns: Aalap Desai
Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, Dentsu Creative, talks about his experience as a jury member of the Radio & Audio Lions
By Simran Sabherwal | Jun 22, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, Dentsu Creative recounts his experience of being part of the Radio & Audio Lions Jury, the campaigns that were a cut above the rest and on Dentsu Creative’s campaign wins for Mortein and Vedantu.
Watch the entire conversation here:
From Cannes Lions: ‘How did they pull this off?’
Guest Column: Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ a t o m network, shares his 10-point tips to make the most of the fest
By Abhik Santara | Jun 22, 2023 10:28 AM | 3 min read
After a very successful debut at One Show Abby's, we are hopeful to score a few at Cannes too. Naren and Anil, two of the brightest creative folks in our office and with the blessings from Yash, produced some brilliant work for us to reach thus far. We still have 48 hours left to remain optimistic. Two of our bravest clients, Surabhi and Rahul are also here, and it is lovely to see them enjoying this festival of creativity.
Idea, craft, guts, packaging, budgets get demonstrated at a very different scale in most of the work submitted at Cannes. One cannot help but wonder "How did they do this'? Every piece reaffirms the reasons for the festival to be the mecca of advertising.
That being said, one should be at this congregation to witness the best of the work, feel happy for the winners, compete but celebrate together!
Here are my do's and don'ts to max the 4 days out at Cannes:
I have been following 9 out of the list. DM me to know the one I am not. :)
1) Stay hydrated. Unlike our tradition and hospitality, no one is going to serve you water voluntarily. So drink enough water, ask for it right away.
2) Walk. Just walk. Don't feel lazy and opt for a car. But if you must, take a green cab, always. They have the coolest cars.
3) It's okay to not speak French. Seriously, it's okay. But if you still want to say 'bonjour' to break the ice, make sure you have mastered the pronunciation. Just imagine how you feel when you hear someone from a different country say "naamastiii' to befriend the bartender in Mumbai.
4) Pace your drinks - for five reasons. a) Drink is not cheap here. And more so if you are an independent agency and have nowhere to reimburse your bills back home. b)To last four days, you need energy and can't be seen walking around in bloodshot eyes. c) Be happy, but stay sober. You will meet many potential clients and don't want to be labelled a slob. d) If someone says, 'join us for a rose', don't fall for it. Buy your own drinks.
5) Pick your sessions, speakers and reserve your slots in advance. It gets really annoying to stand in a queue. Also, attend the award show even if you are not on the shortlists.
6) Gutter bar doesn't serve food. So eat before you end the night. It's okay not to eat Indian food for 4 days, don't crave for it and go to the Indian restaurant at the train station. FYI, that guy cannot speak Hindi. If you have carried the Haldiram’s packet from India, hide it in your room. Simply hide.
7) Hang out on the right of Palais (facing the Palais) in the daytime and on the left in the evenings. Don't mix it up. Watch out for some cool parties on Eventbrite. Book the tickets.
8) At night, watch the drone show on the beach. It starts around 11, and is worth every minute.
9) While living up to the fame agenda, don't ignore your clients back home. You are on holiday, they are not. Talk to them once a day and inspire them to create better work and plan for next year.
10) And most importantly, show genuine appreciation to friends whose work is winning. Don't pretend. It is simply not easy to be on the stage here, so respect that and feel happy for their success.
Hemant Shringy from Cannes Lions: I wanna be Skinny!
Guest Column: Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India, shares not just his physical ambitions, but even his favorite piece of work at Cannes Lions this year
By Hemant Shringy | Jun 22, 2023 10:05 AM | 2 min read
Yes, I wanna lose some weight, and gain some muscle, and stop my compulsive binging and start a regular workout routine. And I want to start it all today. After all, it is my birthday today, a day of resolutions.
But you know what I also want? I want a creative piece that is as remarkably ‘radio’, as outstandingly ‘outdoor’, as deliciously ‘direct’ and as ‘charismatically craft’ as Skinny’s Phone it in.
I also want to be as comfortable in my own skin as this magnificent piece of work is. In a party full of tech, innovation and AI, it doesn’t feel the need to accessorize itself with an NFT execution. Oh, sorry NFTs are so last season.
And that’s another amazing thing about this piece. New tech and new trends will keep coming. But a great piece of human insight, idea and execution like this one will always surprise, delight and fascinate us.
Another subtle nuance that they didn’t need to spell out, and I hope I don’t cheapen it by underlining it is an inherent product superior from the category, the voice/call quality. It says without saying, our phone calls are as good as studio-recorded voices. Or maybe they didn’t even think about this, and I picked up because of the network issues I face here once in a while.
I think I am done fanboying on this piece. For now.
I want to end by saying that when I say skinny in the headline, I mean fit and healthy. Another gentle learning from another completely different and deeply moving human idea that I loved, Dove’s The Cost of Beauty!
