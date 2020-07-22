Zee TV awards social media mandate to TheSmallBigIdea

Full Services Digital Marketing Agency, TheSmallBigIdea has won the social media mandate for India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel, Zee TV. The addition of Zee TV further strengthens TheSmallBigIdea’s entertainment portfolio and positions it as a partner of choice for media and entertainment brands in India. Launched in 1992, Zee TV is the flagship channel of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with a strong foothold in rural and urban markets across India. The social media mandate for Zee TV was awarded to TheSmallBigIdea post a multi-agency pitch which saw participation from several other leading digital marketing consultancies. TheSmallBigIdea’s data driven approach to content backed by their in-house analytics tool ‘ACE’ aided this win.

As a part of its mandate, TheSmallBigIdea will reinforce Zee TV’s existing presence on social media platforms and create a unique and distinct social positioning for the channel and its shows thus setting it apart from its competitors. TheSmallBigIdea’s analytics tool ACE will help in storytelling through social, enterprise and ancillary research driven data. It will also make use of gamification through some of Zee TV’s most adored and followed characters, to keep its audience engaged and build affinity. Additionally, through its social communication, Zee TV fans will now have an opportunity to know more about their favourite actors beyond their on-screen personas.

Speaking on awarding the mandate to TheSmallBigIdea, Krithika Sriram - Head of Marketing - Zee TV, said, “We are growing exponentially and as we further strengthen our content offering, it is imperative for us to have the right partners on board to further propel this growth. TheSmallBigIdea brings to the table strong data-centric strategic and creative expertise in the social media space and we're looking at working closely with them to help us drive deeper engagement with our audiences across markets.”

Speaking on winning the mandate for Zee TV, Harikrishnan Pillai, Co-founder and CEO at TheSmallBigIdea said, “The Zee TV mandate win is a special one. I began my career with it in 2008. So it’s like completing a full circle. It is one of the strongest Indian television brands which has created iconic shows, characters and reality shows and has rewritten the Hindi GEC rulebook at various levels. To play a role for them in unlocking the digital potential is a huge opportunity and honour for us. We have a very strong entertainment portfolio, with which comes a very strong understanding of the category. With ACE, our propriety analytical tool, we have ear marked key strategic directions with the team at Zee and are positive of achieving it.”

TheSmallBigIdea is a full services digital marketing agency that provides services such as Social Media Management, Video Content Production, Digital Media Planning & Buying, Social Listening & ORM services, Augmented & Virtual Reality amongst other ancillary marketing services. Recognized for their propriety creative-tech tool ACE, ‘The Small Big Idea’ has enabled brands to arrive at campaign messaging by integrating insights from social sentiments & enterprise data.