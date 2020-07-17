Wunderman Thompson India to handle Mountain Dew’s global creative mandate

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office

Wunderman Thompson India has won the global creative mandate of PepsiCo-owned Mountain Dew, highly-placed sources have shared with exchange4media. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office.

While the agency was already handling Mountain Dew in India, it will now be overseeing the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa markets for the brand with the Delhi office being the hub. exchange4media reached out to Wunderman Thompson but couldn’t elicit a response until the time of filing this copy.

In India, Wunderman Thompson (erstwhile JWT) that started in 1929 has a 90-year history and has worked with close to 1,000 clients, including companies such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Airtel, Aditya Birla Group and Hero MotoCorp among others, who are now being serviced under the new entity.