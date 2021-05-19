Vodafone Idea appoints Reema Jain as Chief Digital Officer

She joins from Unilever where she was IT Director, Digital Supply Chain

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has named Reema Jain as its new Chief Digital Officer. She will lead digital strategy, execution and adoption across the company.

Jain was previously with Unilever where she was IT Director of its Digital Supply Chain. In her new role, she will be reporting to Ravinder Takkar, the Managing Director and CEO of VIL.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Jain has handled portfolios related to IT Strategy, Technology Delivery, Digital Solutions, ERP, Transformation Project Management, Operational Excellence, DevOps and Agile Methodologies.

Jain has a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nagpur University and is a qualified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

She has also served as Oracle's Technology Leader at GE.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)