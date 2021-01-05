Twitter acquires podcast app Breaker

Popular podcast app Breaker has announced that it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc. Consequently, Breaker will shut down its app and website next week following the acquisition and will join Twitter. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"Today we’re excited to announce that the Breaker team is joining Twitter! Leah and I have long been enthusiastic users of Twitter, and we’re now looking forward to helping create new experiences for the Twitter community," Breaker CEO Erik Berlin said in a blog.



"Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world. We’re impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating."



He also announced that the Breaker app will shut down on January 15th. He also said users can transfer their subscriptions to another podcast app.



"Sadly, for us and our users, we’ll be shutting down Breaker on Friday, January 15th. This will allow us to focus on building what comes next. You’ll want to find a new podcast listening app, but we believe apps have improved so much since Breaker first launched (and likely because Breaker existed)," he said.



"If your podcast is hosted on Breaker, it’s fairly straightforward to move to another platform. We truly hope you can find a new home for your podcast listening and hosting. To transfer your subscriptions to another podcast listening app, you can export in an OPML file from Breaker and open that file in another app."