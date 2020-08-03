Tring partners with Bookmyshow to drive customer engagement

The brand has teamed up with Bookmyshow, India’s largest entertainment ticketing website and the only destination with movie and non-movie options like events, sports and plays

Celebrity engagement platform Tring where fans from India, The USA, UAE and other European countries can book personalized video messages, Q&A sessions, shout-outs and other engagement services with their favourite celebrities.

The brand has teamed up with Bookmyshow , India’s largest entertainment ticketing website and the only destination with movie and non-movie options like events, sports and plays. The association between the brands is set to go live on July 31st, 2020.

Tring has over 1500+ celebrities listed on their website from various genres viz. movie stars, TV stars, musicians, sports personalities, youth icons, influencers, etc. Bookmyshow users can book celebrities from different categories listed on the platform. To track their bookings, the users can punch in their Bookmyshow booking id on www.tring.co.in under "track my bookings" section. Upon completion, Tring will send an email to the customer with their video.

The objective for being part of Bookmyshow is to penetrate deeply in Tier 2 and 3 markets in India. As it is difficult for the fans from the region to talk or even have a glance of the celebs, hence to make to engagement easy for them it’s important for us to have roots dug deep there.

Talking about the affiliation Tring co-founder Akshay Saini says “As we see Tringgrowingg 2 to 3x month on month it is important that we have associations with like-minded companies who have a significant reach in the digital space. Bookmyshow and Tring have similar market understanding and this tie-up will play a key role in propelling Tring to newer markets. Tring's product offering complements offerings from Bookmyshow”

These are all going to be unique additions to Tring's offerings to bring delight to its users.