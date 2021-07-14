Times Network to launch Times Now Navbharat HD on Aug 1 & ET Now Swadesh on Sep 1

The network published the launch dates of the two Hindi news channels in an introductory promotional scheme on its website

Times Network is all set to launch its two new Hindi news channels - Times Now Navbharat HD and ET Now Swadesh within two months’ time. While the Times Now Navbharat HD will be launched on August 1, 2021, the launch of ET Now Swadesh, a Hindi language business news channel, is scheduled for September 1, 2021.

Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL) launched the promotional scheme on an a-la-carte basis for its two newly introduced channels. The network mentioned that the promotional scheme shall commence on 01.08.2021 and expire on 30.09.2021, both dates included. Effectively, the channel - Times Now Navbharat HD will be available from 01.8.2021 to 30.09.2021, and ET Now Swadesh will be available from 01.09.2021 to 30.09.2021 under this scheme.

Only during Promotional Scheme Term, the Channels shall be offered without any charge as against the MRP declared for these channels under the BCCL RIO Effective 01.08.2021.



Times Network is the television division of BCCL, the parent company of the Times Group, which owns and operates brands like The Times of India, Economic Times and Mumbai Mirror.

Times Network houses the television channels - TIMES NOW, Times Now (World), ET NOW, Mirror NOW, Movies NOW & Movies Now HD, MN+, Romedy NOW and Romedy NOW HD, MNX and MNX HD and Zoom.

