Silvia Sparry elevated as Global Chief Operating Officer of Xaxis

Xaxis, GroupM’s outcome-driven media company, today announced the promotion of Silvia Sparry to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Nicolas Bidon, Global CEO. Sparry previously served as VP of Global Operations & Platforms.

In her newly created role, Sparry leads Xaxis’ global operations and will be focused on accelerating Xaxis’ journey to become an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science first company. Responsible for technology platforms, partnerships, operations and process excellence, Sparry will work to maximise synergies across Xaxis’ 47 markets, as well as across the wider group, including GroupM and WPP.

Working closely with GroupM agencies, Sparry will help translate how differentiating capabilities such as Xaxis’ proprietary AI platform Copilot or GroupM Choreograph can be consistently leveraged by clients to deliver better outcomes from their digital media investments.

Nicolas Bidon, Global CEO at Xaxis commented: “As programmatic advertising continues to conquer new channels like audio, TV or out of home, marketers are looking for globally scaled specialists that can help them accelerate their own digital transformation and growth. To help our clients seize the opportunities presented by this ever changing and complex ecosystem, it is more important than ever for Xaxis to have a strong global operational leader who can drive operational excellence and innovation across the globe. Silvia has a proven track record of driving transformative initiatives, and I could not think of anyone better to help us continue our 10-year journey of innovation and growth.”

Sparry commented: “I’m excited to take on my new responsibilities at Xaxis at such a momentous time of change. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Nicolas and the talented Xaxis teams around the world to further transform the business into an AI and data first company, that equips its people with the capabilities and know-how to deliver the very best outcomes for our clients over the next decade and long into the future.”

