SBI CMO Sweta Aggarwall moves on
Aggarwall had joined SBI in January 2020 from the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI) where she was the Senior Manager - Marketing
"Yes, I have moved out of SBI," she told exchange4media.
As CMO, Sweta's key role was to strengthen the bank’s unique and compelling voice and build high brand equity, relevance, reputation, and perception. During her stint, she led the marketing transformation for the bank by driving an enhanced digital customer journey. She also strengthened SBI's omnichannel customer engagement strategy including hyper-local marketing.
At NPCI, Sweta spent three years and eight months. She led the marketing team of 10+ professionals to meet business targets and set the foundation of the marketing function.
