Reliance Retail Ventures Limited acquires METRO Cash & Carry India
The acquisition is expected to complete by March 2023
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent equity stake in Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd (Metro India) for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, subject to closing adjustments.
METRO India, a wholly owned subsidiary of METRO AG, operates cash & carry stores primarily under ‘METRO’ brand in India, with a history of 19+ years of experience & innovation in the B2B segment. It will add uniquely positioned multi-category large format stores to Reliance Retail’s store footprint across India, further strengthening our new commerce business
METRO India started in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce a cash-&-carry business format; operates 31 large format stores across 21 cities with ~3.5k employees and has a reach of 3 mn+ B2B customers in India, of which 1 mn are frequently buying customers, through its store network & eB2B app. A trusted partner for kiranas, other small businesses, and merchants. In FY 2021/22 (FY ended Sept 2022), generated sales of Rs 7700 cr (€ 926 million), its best sales performance since its market entry into India
Reliance Retail gets access to a wide network in prime locations across key cities, a large base of registered kiranas & other institutional customers, a strong supplier network & global best practices implemented by METRO in India, further strengthening physical store footprint, better serving consumers & small merchants, synergies & efficiencies across supply chain networks, tech platforms & sourcing capabilities, create greater value for all stakeholders in the retail ecosystem
Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL said, “The acquisition aligns with our new commerce strategy of building a unique model of shared prosperity through active collaboration with small merchants & enterprises. METRO India is a pioneer & key player in the Indian B2B market & has built a solid multi-channel platform delivering strong customer experience; healthy assets combined with our deep understanding of the Indian merchant/kirana ecosystem will help offer a differentiated value proposition to small businesses in India”
Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG, said, “With METRO India, we are selling a growing & profitable wholesale business in a v dynamic market at the right time. In Reliance we have found a suitable partner who is willing & able to successfully lead METRO India into the future in this market environment. This will benefit our customers & our employees, for whose loyalty & performance we are v grateful; will enable METRO to focus on accelerating growth in the remaining country portfolio”
With the acquisition of METRO India, Reliance Retail will continue to build reach to serve the entire spectrum of Indian society i.e. households, kiranas & merchants, HoReCa & small & medium enterprises & institutions, be the partner of choice, enable win-win opportunities for producers, brand companies & global suppliers.
Subject to regulatory, customary closing conditions the acquisition is expected to complete by March 2023.
Mensa acquires Times Internet's MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Mensa Brands has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet, leading destinations in the men’s lifestyle, women’s lifestyle, and influencer management spaces, respectively. The latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company.
Together, these properties reach more than 40 million monthly visitors on-platform and 250 million monthly visits across social platforms. Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls.
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.
Speaking on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said: “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva's deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together, we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands.”
Sharing his thoughts on the strategic deal, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behaviour. Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and of Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”
Further adding, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO of MensXP, iDiva, said, “At our core, our brands have always created stories that matter to this generation. India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands. “
Famous Innovations adds 7 new accounts to its clientele
The agency has onboarded brands such as American Tourister, Jaypore, Roche, Budleaf tea, Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility, and Passport Whiskey
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the addition of seven new prestigious clients to its listings. The big win includes premium bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies Roche, finest tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Trent’s Zudio (a TATA product), Ampere Electric Mobility, and Scotland’s scotch brand Passport Whiskey.
The mandates are diverse - from strategic development to digital amplification, mirroring Famous’ hybrid media-agnostic approach.
Dentsu India wins integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”
Verve Media to handle social media marketing for iLY
The agency will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:15 AM | 2 min read
Digital marketing agency Verve Media has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for iLY, an online store for idli & dosa flour.
As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market. Their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to lead customers across social media platforms straight to their website.
Talking about the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media said, "For every Indian, idlis and dosas are the go-to comfort food. We believe iLY gives a traditional twist to this meal with its innovative prep style. Through Social Media Marketing we will connect their ideologies to every household and help the new generation to experience it. We are pleased to be handling their social media channels and we look forward to bringing out-of-the-box strategies for the brand."
Speaking on this partnership,Manjari Susiganeshan, Founder of iLY, commented: “We are happy to be associated with the young and very talented team of Verve media. Impressed with their unique content ideas and detailed time management, we are looking forward to making a mark in the naturally fermenting flour market.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
Brightcom promoter's accounts temporarily freezed, revoked after NSDL directive
The accounts were frozen by SEBI due to technical reasons on 21 November 2022.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Refuting rumours about the accounts of its promoter being frozen due to technical reasons, the Brightcom Group has clarified that although the accounts were frozen following SEBI orders, the company has informed the exchanges, following which the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. The company has officially declared to all its stakeholders that “there is no freeze on promoter shares”.
It may be mentioned here that according to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from the order dated 21 November 2022. The website states that the accounts have been frozen based on intimation received from the Stock Exchanges, as per the SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 _NSE Email dt. 21.11.2022.
The action was taken after it came to light that 19 crore shares of this Hyderabad based digital marketing solutions company, which were held by Reddy and other company promoters, had gone “missing” from the shareholding pattern that was shared with stock exchanges.
According to the insider trading rules, whenever promoters sell or transfer shares, they have to inform the stock exchanges about this change of hands, giving complete details of new and old owners. However, there was no communication to this effect to the exchanges from Brightcom in the first quarter of January to March 2022, despite over 17 per cent of the promoter holding changing hands.
However, the company says that the matter has been resolved and the authorities have instructed that all accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. In an official communication released by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer A Mahipal Reddy, the delay happened “in connection with the delay in the joining date of the new company secretary. The accounts were frozen on 25 November as per sect 6 of SEBI LODR, 2015.”
The communication further states - “However the company secretary was already appointed on November 12, 2022 board meeting and the company informed the exchanges. Post which, the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen on November 29, 2022.”
Fandrum announces large pre-seed investment from Dr Annurag Batra
The digital fan community platform has been started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:39 PM | 3 min read
Digital Fan Community Platform Fandrum SaS started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube has raised a large pre-seed round from media entrepreneur and angel investor Dr Annurag Batra who is investing in media tech platforms given his unique position in the media industry.
Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube are seasoned media professionals and content and business specialists who have spent almost 18 years each in the media industry in senior roles in large media organisations like Star India (now Disney India ) and Viacom 18. They both bring a unique understanding of media business, broadcast businesses, audiences and content creation and acquisition. Samridhi and Vipul understand content across all platforms in digital and broadcast and films,
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of exchange4media Group, talking of his investment in Fandrum, a Social Media Platform built for fans said "I am very excited to be partnering with Fandrum and their talented teams" said Dr Batra. "Their expertise in media and content makes them a valuable asset to any media platform or movie looking to enhance their relationship and engagement with fans via marketing and analytical efforts.". Batra added “, fans provide valuable feedback and insights that can help the industry improve and evolve. Their opinions and preferences shape the direction and content of media and entertainment products.” Batra added, " Samridhi and Vipul and Fandrum are on a mission to democratise Fan access to celebrities while they help media platforms and content creators deepen their engagement with fans ."
Fandrum's CEO, Samridhi Katyal, expressed his gratitude for the investment and partnership with Dr Batra. "We are thrilled to have Dr Batra on board as an investor and advisor. His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services." She further said “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Vipul Cahube, Co-founder Fandrum added that Fandrum is the solution which addresses the need of the Entertainment Industry for data. Fandrum curates imprints thus providing a channel for the industry to build a feedback loop.
Luv Ranjan, a noted Bollywood director-producer is the third founder of Fandrum. His next movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is releasing on Holi next year. Fandrum is an online platform designed to match TV/Screen audiences into communities using psychographic analysis who have the same; not similar taste in content together to discuss or fool around with the content in various ways using images, memes, gifs, short format content and other forms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a Boutique investment advisory firm headquartered in Mumbai and Singapore who has advised its clients on investments in F and B, Media-Tech, FMCH, Blockchain, Deep Tech and Fintech. Fandrum is in the process of raising a large round in early 2023 to scale up in all aspects for all its platform stakeholders
The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India
The acquisition will be a in a cash and stock deal
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:22 AM | 3 min read
Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.
“Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India’s ethos of ‘minimum effort, maximum impact’ has helped it earn a highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India’s credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the Tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities,” read a press statement.
Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder, the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India’s Founder & CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group.
The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India.
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content-Creator-Commerce strategy.”
Twinkle Khanna, Founder & CEO, Tweak India, commented, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”
Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group, & CEO, The Good Media Co added, “I have always admired Twinkle for her wit and grit and have been a big fan of her books - she is a brilliant author. What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences.”
