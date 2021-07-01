Prathmesh Mishra named new Chairman of RCB

Mishra is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility effective July 1, 2021

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd. has announced the appointment of Prathmesh Mishra as the new Chairman of RCB team. Mishra is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility effective July 1, 2021.

Mishra takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as Managing Director & CEO of Diageo India on June 30, 2021.

Commenting on his expanded role, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB.”

Prathmesh leads the Commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its Executive Committee. Prathmesh joined Diageo India in 2014 as the Chief Operations Officer responsible for the Western region. In a short span of time, he also took on the additional national responsibility of the CSD (Canteen Stores Department) business. An industry veteran, Prathmesh has over two decades of experience. Prior to joining Diageo India, he has held positions across sales, marketing, key accounts and customer marketing with Inertia Industries, Mohan Meakins and Pernod Ricard.

