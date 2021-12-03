Prasoon Joshi honoured with Indian Personality of the Year 2021 at IFFI, Goa

The award was presented to Joshi by I & B Minister Anurag Thakur

Prasoon Joshi, Asia-Pacific Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, and CEO for India, was honoured with the Indian Personality of the Year 2021 at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

He, the multiple National award-winner and Padmashri awardee, was given the prestigious hounour for his remarkable contribution to cinema, popular culture and other socially significant artistic work, said the media reports.

Upon receiving the award, Joshi said, "I dedicate this award to my source of inspiration, Uttrakhand, and all the young creative minds of India, who may be from small towns but are driven to make a big impact."

I & B Minister Shri Anurag Thakur presented him the prestigious award.

He has also bagged many international awards, including Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and Golden Lions at Cannes, in the past.

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo, and Indian actress Hema Malini are among the others who have also received the honour at 52nd IFFI.

