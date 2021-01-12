Pioneering Ventures names Nitin Puri as Head, e-Marketplace

Pioneering Ventures, a Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company with an operational footprint across 14 countries, announced today the appointment of Nitin Puri as Head, e-Marketplace Ventures.

Nitin will lead the group’s digital market platform initiatives in B2B & B2C segments across multiple product categories. He will be based out of New Delhi and split his time between Delhi, Mumbai, and Switzerland.

Nitin has over two decades of cross-functional leadership experience with ITC, Reliance Retail, MCX, and Aditya Birla Nuvo. He joins us from Yes Bank, where he was Group President and Head of the Food & Agri Advisory Group. Throughout his career, he has led businesses across commodity markets, retail, FMCG, agri inputs, derivatives exchanges, supply chain, consulting, and banking.

Welcoming Nitin Puri into the PV fold, Ron Pal, Founder and Chairman of the PV Board said:

“I am delighted to have Nitin on board. Nitin is a stalwart and is very well-respected within the food and agri industry. He will be an asset in PV’s journey to excel as a platform company that aims to transform the global food ecosystem. His work and passion at the confluence of food and technology and his hands-on experience in multiple agri supply chains and in the larger Indian business ecosystem will add immense value to our organization.”

Taking over his new role, Nitin Puri remarked, “The PV group is “pioneering” in the truest sense and is building a full-spectrum agri-food platform. The group is at an inflection point to disrupt and transform the sector through multiple digital marketplace offerings. I am extremely excited to work under the visionary leadership of Ron and the top management at PV. Look forward to engaging with a passionate and innovative team of world-class professionals”.

Nitin is a graduate from the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) & National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra (NIT), with an AMP in Agribusiness from Cornell University. He is a well-respected thought leader in the sector and has consulted PMO, Niti Aayog, CII and Union Ministries of Agriculture, Food Processing & Commerce on several policy matters of strategic importance.

