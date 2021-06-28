Pearson appoints Siddharth Banerjee as Managing Director, India & Asia

Learning company Pearson has announced the appointment of Siddharth Banerjee as the new Managing Director for India and Asia. Banerjee will work towards strengthening Pearson’s Direct To Consumer (D2C) strategy and digital proposition in the region while building a direct relationship with the education ecosystem in the region.

“India is a key market for Pearson’s global growth strategy and Siddharth is slated to play an instrumental role in accelerating the digital transition journey of Pearson with key focus on strengthening its higher education portfolio. Siddharth will take on his new role effective 6th July 2021,” the company stated.

“The appointment is a testament to Pearson’s commitment as a digital-first company, to keep up with changing times as it enters a new era following significant investments in technology and comprehensive business restructuring globally,” it added.

Banerjee will be joining Pearson from Games24x7 where he is the Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. Previously, he has held leadership positions at organisations like Facebook, Vodafone and Unilever and he brings over 21 years of rich, international experience in leading consumer-centric, technology-based businesses.

Announcing the appointment, Tim Bozik, Global President, Higher Ed, Pearson said, “We are delighted to appoint Siddharth as our new Managing Director for Pearson in India and Asia. India is a key strategic market for Pearson and we are confident that his vast experience will be valuable as Pearson strengthens its focus on constructing a vibrant digital education ecosystem. Today, India’s higher education sector is at the cusp of tremendous digital transformation and Siddharth’s strong knowledge and experience in consumer & technology will contribute significantly to our renewed digital strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Siddharth Banerjee, said, “These are exciting times for the education sector in India and Asia and I look forward to working with my team in transforming the regions focus as a digital first company. There is a huge opportunity for us to contribute to the emerging and evolving digital Indian education landscape and we have a job cut out for ourselves and I along with my team will leverage our strengths that are in line with the rise in online and digital learning, as well as addressing the workforce skills gap across the emerging economies in Asia.

An alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Siddharth Banerjee has earned his MBA from FMS- Delhi and coupled it with executive education from ISB-Hyderabad, IIM-Ahmedabad, and the Harvard Business School. He has also been a Chevening Scholar at the University of Oxford. Siddharth is also a bestselling author, a regular at industry jury panels and a mentor to start-up founders.

