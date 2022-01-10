Pearson India onboards actor Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador

The actor will help the company in building a strong relationship with the youth and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition

Pearson has announced Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its Brand Ambassador. The actor will help the company in building a strong relationship with the youth and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition.

“Today’s youth are innovators, builders, creators, and leaders of the future. They are the hope of a brighter tomorrow and education is the key to unlock their true potential and empower them to rise and shine. I am happy and excited to be a part of Pearson’s mission to promote quality education and connect with young minds," the actor said.

Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India & Asia, Pearson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador. His recent achievements and contributions towards the Entertainment industry have made him one of the most popular youth icons in the country. He is an inspiration for the youth of the country, motivating them to dream big, chart their own journey and strive for the best. He will prove to be a true representative of Pearson’s values and overall vision. Today, the Indian Education system is at the cusp of a digital transformation, and we are certain that this partnership will help us create a strong, meaningful connect with learners, thereby forming a highly vibrant education ecosystem in the country.”

Kaushal will feature in Pearson India’s upcoming campaign and activations in strengthening the brand’s connection with the learners.

