Pearson unveils first brand film with Vicky Kaushal

Pearson India has unveiled its first and all-new digital brand film on the core theme of Preparation. By bringing on youth icon Vicky Kaushal as the Brand Ambassador, the aim is to strike a chord and resonate with the spirit of students across the country. The company is working with other influencers as well to undertake a thematic storytelling approach and drive intent among the target audience at a deeper level.

Siddharth Banerjee, Managing Director- India & Asia, Pearson said, “Today, Pearson is in the middle of significant business transformation with a vision to become a digital-first, direct-to-consumer brand and build a holistic education ecosystem in India. As we evolve our growth strategy to further sharpen our focus as a consumer-centric company, we want to build more meaningful and personal brand relationships with our audiences. We are working to ensure that consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether they’re aiming for higher studies or better careers in the future, we know that Indian learners today demand a world-class learning experience to accelerate their career pathways. Therefore, through our rich, credible, and personalized content, we are fueling their dreams and helping them #PrepareWell at every learning touchpoint throughout their lives.”

The brand film, conceptualized by the creative agency Bang In the Middle (BITM), talks about how digital learning solutions and content have made the process of preparation convenient and more accessible for everyone, thus highlighting the importance of partners like Pearson who can provide strong support to learners throughout this process.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prathap Suthan - Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Bang In The Middle said: "It’s been a wonderful experience to be working with Pearson on this campaign. Through this exciting Brand film, we have tried to ensure that we create a communication which diffuses the hyperbole on the prevalent Education advertising, and keep it to a warm, believable, and genuine space, despite Vicky’s celebrity presence. The preparation and studying process that precedes the challenges of any exam is a sombre and a very personal experience. Yet the most important and unspoken part of getting ready - like the prepping that precedes an actor’s training for a specific role or shoot remains in the shadows. Our attempt has been to quietly bring out the proven and globally recognised legacy of Pearson’s expertise, to complement the preparation rigmarole of India’s students. Minus any loud gimmickry."

The first film is digitally available on Social Media and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages besides Hindi.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)