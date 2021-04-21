Opposition interested in politics, not public welfare: Jayant Patil

Refuting any political instability in the state of Maharashtra, Jayant Patil, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and state president NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) has said the state has a very stable government and there are no differences among allies.

The senior NCP leader blamed the opposition for playing politics and disregarding public welfare.

“Of course it is politically very stable govt. We don’t have any differences among ourselves. Basically, we are a government that is formed with the support of 170 MLA’s. Opposition unfortunately is not interest in working like opposition. They are interested in proving “main aa raha hoon” (I am going to come back to power) said, Patil. He was in a live conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD Governance Now during the webcast of the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

Patil said that it is the job of the opposition to bring out shortfalls of state machinery but that is not happening .“Actually, the opposition should work like opposition which brings out all shortfalls of state machinery. That is not happening. People in Maharashtra are fed up because the opposition is not doing its job but trying to prove a point that they are coming back to power.”

Coming down on the recent incident when late in the night former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis rushed to Vile Parle Police station after a director of Daman based pharma company was summoned for storing stocks of Remdisivir (a drug used to treat critical covid patients) and reportedly threatened the cops, Patil said “I think this is not the way of… if we politicians go to that level it will be impossible for govt officers and state machinery to work effectively and it is very difficult… in spite of that, we have taken things in good stride … the way Remdisivir was available in the market without permission of Daman govt when there was no permission to sell or send Remdisivir in Maharashtra and in spite of that Remdisivir stock was lying in the said persons' premises and the police dept inquired about .. and then Mr Fadnavis went there and said that Remdisivir was brought at their instructions …how can they stop it..”

He blamed that opposition for playing politics over Remdisivir.

“As per the system in Maharashtra all manufacturers of Remdisivir are requested to send the supplies first to govt machinery after which the govt distributes it all district collectors and then the collectors distribute the same to all govt and private hospitals. This prevents the private sector from misusing Remdisivir. Unfortunately, politics is a priority for opposition leaders who are trying to draw mileage out of it” he further said.

Responding to a question on allegations by opposition leaders that even without elections or any religious congregations Maharashtra is one the largest contributor to covid infections in the country Patil who is the state Water Resources Minister said Maharashtra being a big state there is huge movement within the state. He added that in the recent past when the state had by-polls and leaders had to remove their masks while communicating with people so that other people could hear them after that they immediately wore back their masks.

While the wave of this intensity was not expected but election commission should have taken into consideration of pandemic situation for elections in other states. In West Bengal the need was to conduct elections within the boundaries of covid norms and the repercussions will be now felt across the country. “Unfortunately even people who attend rallies do not wear masks because there is a general belief that corona is not serious and can infect others, but not them. Looking at rallies of Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, or Mamta Banerjee you see there is no concern for virus or covid infection. You will see its spread in the coming months and this will have serious repercussions across the country’ said Patil.

