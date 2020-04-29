Ogilvy Worldwide CEO John Seifert to depart after 41-year stint with the company

Ogilvy Worldwide's CEO John Seifert has announced his plans to retire in 2021 after a 41-year stint with the company. His retirement is reportedly part of a succession plan led by WPP CEO Mark Read. Seifert will remain with the company until his successor has been named.

Speaking about the succession plan Seifert said, "I have worked closely with Mark Read, Chief Executive of WPP, since his appointment in 2018 on leadership development and succession planning across The Ogilvy Group, and that includes me as well. Mark and I have each embarked on ambitious journeys of business and brand transformation for the companies we lead, and nothing is more important to both of us than recruiting and developing top talent."

He continued, "Earlier this year, Mark and I agreed that we should begin the process of searching for my eventual successor, knowing that this process takes time and thoughtful engagement with potential candidates internally and externally. In a moment like this, I am more committed than ever to our people, our clients, and the Ogilvy brand. I will continue to lead Ogilvy with all my strength until a successor is appointed and a leadership transition is completed sometime in 2021."

Seifert joined Ogilvy as an intern in 1979 and in 2016, he took over as CEO and Chairman from Miles Young. In 2018 Seifert led a rebranding of the company from Ogilvy & Mather to Ogilvy.

Seifert added, "It’s been an extraordinary privilege to serve Ogilvy since joining the company as a summer intern in 1979. I love this company with all my heart and will be forever supportive of its success."