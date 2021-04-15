Not appropriate to postpone Class XII CBSE exams: Nupur Sharma, BJP

Criticizing postponement of CBSE Class XII exams in the wake of the 2nd Covid -19 wave across the country when there is exponential growth in infections, Nupur Sharma, BJP national spokesperson, has said that the decision will jeopardize the future of students. Despite the pandemic, she said no college/university will be ready to give them provisional admissions.

“This puts students’ lives in jeopardy. Many students who would want to join college would be denied admissions as no university will give them provisional admissions. Despite the pandemic universities would not agree on it in toto as students don’t know when they are going to take the examinations after Grade 12” she said.

In a live conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD Governance Now during the webcast of the Visionary Talk series held by public policy and governance analysis platform, Sharma said that in India some colleges and universities might delay admission but if a student from Delhi wants to take admission in a Chennai college and the college refuses to defer admission then his academic year and future is uncertain.

Responding to the question that students fall under the age group of 45 years and hence not being vaccinated at present and in that case if they could be promoted through internal assessments she asked how can anyone expect the entire country to be vaccinated in a short span.

On Class 10 exams getting cancelled she opined that the period when a student is completing school education is very crucial as at that time the student is deciding on his or hers future course of studies. “…. any student-facing uncertainty of future … as long as the child is in school and he is being promoted from 10th Std to 11 Std based on internal assessments…… but what about Class XII students” she asked.

On the question of Kumbh Mela being cancelled last year in the wake of pandemic and now being held when in the 2nd wave the country is having a steep rise of covid -19 cases, Sharma said, “Medical infrastructure of Uttarakhand has not collapsed. ... if Delhi has 20,000 covid cases, does it mean Uttarakhand should not have any function. In that case they should cancel IPL to begin.”

She also said that unlike the congregation of Markaz Jamaati’s at Nizamuddin last year after which there was a rapid spread of virus infection and the reports and videos Jamaati’s seen spitting on the faces of doctors, not a single Sadhu(seer) has been seen doing such an act because it is criminal to do so.

She damned Maharashtra govt for a surge in infection cases and said that without any known reasons the state has increased infection no’s because ‘they are too busy arresting journalists and breaking houses of actors. “Since the start of pandemic Maharashtra has been having a maximum of cases and even after one-year reasons for such high no’s have not been found,” she said.

