Nominations open for inaugural e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards

Continuing its tradition of celebrating the top talents in the advertising and marketing industry, exchange4media is all set to launch the inaugural edition of the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2022, co-powered by MiQ.

This unique set of awards look at recognizing and appreciating the brands and agencies that have embraced programmatic creative strategies to attract the right customers at the right time.

In order to qualify for nominations, exchange4media is accepting submissions for work done during the period of February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The jury for the awards comprises some of the leading names across advertising design and will be chaired by Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder and Vice Chairman, InfoEdge India Ltd. The rest of the jury comprises Atit Mehta, Marketing- Head, BYJUS; Punit Chahar, Asia Head of Digital Marketing, OLX Autos; Anil Chilla, Chief Digital Officer, Loreal India; and Akash Deep Batra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Growth & CX, DBS.

The e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2022 will be highlighting work from across a broad spectrum of categories, recognizing the best of Omnichannel Marketing Strategy, Best Branding Campaign, Most Effective Brand Experience, Best Use of AI, Paid Search Ad Campaign, Best Programmatic Out-Of-Home Activation, and many more.

You can find the complete list of categories below:

Programmatic Advertising :

Best First-Party Data Strategy by a Marketer; Best In-House Content; Best Omnichannel Marketing Strategy; Best Use of AI; Best Effective/Measurable Campaign, Best Mobile Campaign, Best Creative Campaign; Best Innovative Marketing Campaign; Best New Product Launch campaign; Best Branding Campaign; and Most Effective Brand Experience.

Agency & Publisher:

Best Display Ad Campaign; Best Mobile Ad Campaign; Best Video Ad Campaign; Best Connected TV/OTT Ad Campaign; Best Native Ad Campaign; Best Digital Audio Ad Campaign; Best Paid Social Ad Campaign; Best Paid Search Ad Campaign; Best Programmatic Out-Of-Home Activation; Best Use of Data by an Agency; Best Use of Technology by an Agency; Best Digital Campaign; Best Use of Branded Content; Best Omni-Channel Campaign; and Best Cross Platform Campaign.

Stellar Awards:

Most Effective Programmatic Media Partnership; Programmatic Marketer of the Year (Entries not invited); and Programmatic Agency of the Year (Entries not invited).

