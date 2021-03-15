MyyTake Group and Rhiti Sports come together to invest in grassroots sports

The JV will use various online and offline tools to create content and build communities, by engaging audiences with a superlative user experience

MyyTake Group has announced a joint venture with Rhiti Sports to invest in the grassroots sports eco-system of India. The primary objective of coming together is to democratize sports at the base level.

The JV will use various online and offline tools to create content and build communities, by engaging audiences with a superlative user experience.

Arun Pandey, Chairman and Managing Director, Rhiti Sports, and Board member of the JV said “India has an unlimited talent pool. Our years of experience in identifying and managing sporting talent will help us raise the bar of Indian Sports. I am excited about partnering with MyyTake and creating a global company to promote Sports.”

Saurav Banerjee, Founder and Managing Director, MyyTake Group commented “We are very proud and excited to partner with Rhiti Sports. Our focus will be to keep pushing the envelope on popularizing sports in India, at every level. Talent discovery will happen by providing on-ground and online resources around and in support of the sporting biosphere.”

MyyTake was founded by Saurav Banerjee in April 2020. Saurav is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He has deep management and finance experience. He has held several leadership positions in the Venture Capital and Media Industry.

MyyTake Group has eminent Board & Advisory Members and is represented by Keyur Patel - Founder Fuse Global; Bhaskar Pramanik - Former Chairman Microsoft India; Mukesh Butani - Founder BMR Legal; Gaurang Gandhi – Founder & MD PINC; Chris Lencheski – CEO at Winning Streak Sports and Adjunct Professor, Columbia University; Sanjeev Anand – Country Head, Commercial & Rural Banking, IndusInd Bank, and Niladri Mazumder - President & COO at Seiko Watch India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)