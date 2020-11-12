Mobile marketing start-up Whistle appoints Satya Kiran as CEO

Kiran will be responsible for customer-centric product innovation and overall business growth

Whistle, a mobile marketing start-up, has appointed digital marketer Satya Kiran as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kiran joined the startup’s leadership team last year as Chief Project Officer, in charge of ideation, product development and targeted campaigns. As the newly appointed CEO, he would be responsible for customer-centric product innovation and overall business growth.

With 14 years of experience in core digital practices and performance marketing, he specialises in marketing strategies and brand communication.

“As the CEO of Whistle, I aim to create some of the best digital marketing products for the industry and enable small and medium businesses to adapt to digital marketing. We are already in the process of customising our products to meet advertisers’ requirements thereby making them accessible and affordable to enterprises of all scales,” Kiran said.