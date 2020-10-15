Mindshare CEO Nick Emery asked to step down due to 'clear breach of conduct'

Mindshare has reportedly asked CEO Nick Emery to step down after he allegedly breached the company's code of conduct. Emery, one of the co-founders of Mindshare launched in 1997, was named as the Global CEO in 2012. After he steps down, GroupM CEO Christian Juhl will take over till they appoint Emery's successor.

According to media reports, Emery was ousted for alleged "inappropriate and offensive behaviour." Juhl said in a statement that the Group believes that everyone should experience an inclusive and respectful workplace culture. "When we see any employee breach our code of conduct, we take swift action," he said.