LinkedIn to cut 6% of its global workforce as paid recruitment services take a hit

Professional networking platform LinkedIn announced that it will be slashing 960 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as its paid services have taken a hit amid the pandemic.

The Microsoft-owned company announced that job cuts will happen across sales and hiring divisions of the group globally. Company CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote in a post on the company website, saying that its Talent Solutions business continues to be impacted as companies, including LinkedIn, have reduced the volume of hiring.

"After weeks of discussion and deliberation, the executive team and I have made the extremely difficult decision to reduce approximately 960 roles, or about 6 percent of our employee base, across our Global Sales and Talent Acquisition organizations. I’m sharing this news today so that everyone has the complete picture of these changes and why we are making them, and I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," he wrote.

The layoffs, however, may not take simultaneously in all LinkedIn offices across the world. The affected employees in North America, Brazil, parts of APAC and Dubai will be notified of their status in the next 24 hour.

"Employees in Ireland, the UK, and Australia have begun consultation about potential impacts to roles and we will continue to work through those locally. Employees who work in France, Sweden, and Spain will learn more about proposed impact to roles during August, and employees in Italy will hear about proposed impacts in September," he wrote.

He also added that the company will be "thoughtful and compassionate" in the process, ensuring comprehensive financial, healthcare and career support to the affected employees.

He also added that this was the only reduction that the company is planning.