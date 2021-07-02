India Today Group names Khyati Shah as AVP Marketing & Alliances, TV

Khyati Shah has joined India Today Group as AVP Marketing & Alliances, TV.

She has joined the group from Star India Network (Now Disney), where she was the AVP for Marketing & Content for Star Utsav.

Her previous stints have been with Dainik Bhaskar Group as General Manager – Brand & Marketing & International Flavours & Fragrances as Marketing Manager, India.

Shah was also the Account Director at Grey Group, Senior Marketing Manager at ICICI Prudential Life, and Group Account Manager at Ogilvy.

Apart from this, she has provided consultancy services to E-commerce startups and to large clients in the real estate and BFSI sectors.

Through her 15 years, Khyati brings useful experience in advertising, brand management, digital marketing, content marketing, campaign management and brand solutions.

She is a post-graduate in advertising and PR from Welingkar institute and, additionally, in digital business strategy. Shah is a bachelor of commerce from Mumbai University.

