IBF appoints Siddharth Jain as Secretary General

The apex body of broadcasters - Indian Broadcasting Foundation, (To be renamed Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation 'IBDF' in due course), today announced the appointment of Siddharth Jain as its Secretary General. In a career spanning over three decades, Siddharth is an accomplished enterprise business leader with a wealth of experience in multi-billion dollar organizations in the media industry.

Commenting on the appointment, K. Madhavan, President, IBF said, “Siddharth has demonstrated great competency in nurturing efficient, talented cross border teams of industry experts and is highly adept in driving innovation to turn adversities into opportunities. Given his remarkable expertise in leadership and advocacy, business strategy, corporate governance and compliance, we are confident in his ability to steer the IBF on a path that helps realize the sector's value chain to the optimum. I, along with the rest of the IBF members, welcome Siddharth and wish him the very best for his new role.”

IBF is being renamed as Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), as it expands its purview to cover digital platforms to bring all digital (OTT) players under one roof. To facilitate the entry of OTT players, IBF is in the process of setting up a separate subsidiary. The subsidiary shall be carrying out various activities for its member OTT players including handling the day-to-day activities of the industry-led Level-II appellate Self-Regulatory Body (SRB) called Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) for non-news digital OTT platforms, similar to Broadcast Content Complaint Council (BCCC).

Siddharth is an accomplished business leader with the passion to fructify ideas into businesses and the ability to build highly profitable businesses from scratch and turning around businesses from successive decline to growth coupled with significant profitability improvement and long-term sustainability. He is an industry veteran known for expertise in business strategy, revenue/profitability/EBITA growth, financial management, sales & marketing, business development, international brand launches & development, account management, strategic alliances & partnership development, relationship management, and corporate governance and compliance. He is highly proficient in working with a diverse workforce of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds in various geographies. Adept in driving innovation with sharp analytical skills, high resilience and tenacity to turn adversities into great opportunities for the team and business. Until 30 April 2021, he was working with Turner International India Pvt. Ltd. as SVP & Managing Director - South Asia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)