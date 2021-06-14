Havas Media announces senior-level elevations

Havas Media Group India’s focus this year has continuously been on the product offering and thus investing in people and consolidating client businesses under the global Mx operating system. Keeping the same in mind along with many recent client wins that have happened, there are several new elevations and promotions at Havas Media Group. These will come into effect immediately as the agency gets ready for faster growth by unfolding several exciting plans across the country.

Mx is Havas’ new way of activating the most meaningful media to the audience for all clients. This transformation ensures higher focus on clients, better omnichannel planning and a seamless workflow right from client briefs to business results, whilst keeping the audience and consumer behaviour at the centre of all planning exercise.

North:

Delhi/Gurgaon is one of the largest business units of Havas Media Group India with clients ranging from auto, consumer durables, real-estate to fashion, F&B and hospitality sectors among others. The North operations have been consolidated under two unit heads - Roopali Sharma, who completes 8 long years, and Harbir Singh, who completes 6 years. They have been promoted as Managing Partners - Delhi. Chandradeep Kumar completes 5 years and has been promoted to Senior Vice President (Delhi).

West:

Mumbai will be led by Manish Sharma (previously Vice President -Delhi) as Executive Vice President & Head – Mumbai. He has been with the organisation for over 5 years.

Both North and West continue to report to Uday Mohan, President – North & West India, who has been a pillar at the agency for the last 13 years.

South:

Bangalore, which is another fast-growing market for Havas Media Group India with new-age clients such as Swiggy, Gamezy, MyGate and the recent win of Ola, will continue to be led by Saurabh Jain. He has been with the agency for over 6 years and has been promoted as Managing Partner – South.

Digital:

Rohan Chincholi is now elevated to Head of Digital to oversee and consolidate the overall digital business/services across markets, as the agency strengthens its digital footprint in the region through its new Mx methodology that combines both consumer insight and data. This is Rohan's second stint at Havas Media. He re-joined the agency in 2017.

Saurabh and Rohan continue reporting to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.

Commenting on the re-organisation, Mohit Joshi said, “Continuing to invest in people as we reaffirm our focus on Mx operating system and 4Ps - Product, People, Pitches and Passion, I am excited to announce the promotions for these deserving leaders. They have been with us for a long time, tireless with their efforts and commitment in what has been one of the toughest years to help Havas Media reach greater heights. We are confident that going forward this team of emerging leaders will continue to help us become a more agile and robust media group."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)