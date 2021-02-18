Filter Coffee Co. wins digital marketing & eComm mandate of Bioré

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, started by Anuja Deora Sanctis has won the digital marketing and eCommerce mandate for global Japanese skincare brand, Bioré which is headquartered in Tokyo. The agency will be handling end-to-end duties including, Social Media, Content, Shoots, Performance Marketing and Influencer Marketing for the brand in India.

Along with strategising for the brand’s digital and social media presence, Filter Coffee Co. will also look into managing the brand's end-to-end content production and influencer marketing in India. The agency will play an important role in increasing the brand's awareness and help gain traction within the target media. The brand has also roped in Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon to be the face of the brand for its launch in the country.

Bioré is a skincare brand that focuses on making high quality, affordable skincare products that provide a variety of skincare benefits. The brand follows a Japanese beauty philosophy by leveraging amazing Japanese Technology and has created a niche for brands by doing so as one of the skincare brands to focus on the root of problem skin.

Speaking on the latest account win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said “We at Filter Coffee Co. mirror our vision for the brands we work with, helping them dig an impactful presence in the market. We are glad to onboard Bioré on our journey and look forward to working with them. There is a huge potential to unlock in today’s time and we are really excited to cater to the brand with our expertise and strategic skills in helping them make a mark in the evolving Indian skincare segment.”

The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)