Everest wins creative duties of OakTree International School

Its launch campaign broke with 4 full-page print ads on Sunday all over North India. The campaign also went live on social and digital.

Ad agency Everest has bagged the creative duties of OakTree International School. Its launch campaign broke with 4 full-page print ads on Sunday all over North India. The campaign also went live on social and digital.

Everest’s campaign focuses on the high quality of education that Oaktree promises through its platform which is both experiential as well as collaborative.

“The Everest creative approach was refreshingly playful while stating upfront that top-quality education is our primary promise,” says Adit Goel, Director of Oaktree. “We liked their simplicity of approach in communicating a completely new concept in education”.

“The Oaktree brief was very inspiring, and practical in approach. In this first phase of the campaign we have highlighted the global education that Oaktree offers. The campaign is now headed to digital and video where we shall highlight the unique balance between sports through leading academy partnerships and an international teaching faculty,” says Samir Chonkar, creative chief at Everest. Adds Ananda Ray, also creative chief at Everest, “Oaktree is playful, yet it is serious. Our mandate is to communicate the combination of many inter-related dimensions that have got even more complicated with physical schools continuing to be shut.”

Everest is a part of the Rediffusion group. The agency will soon be starting its 75th year of operations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)